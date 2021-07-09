Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Cars crossed median before crash that killed mother, 5 kids

By PAUL DAVENPORT Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

PHOENIX — A fiery crash that killed a mother and her five children happened after she made a U-turn in an interstate median and a semi-trailer hit her vehicle from behind, authorities said Friday. The crash split Natisha Moffett's car in half, and it burst into flames, killing the 35-year-old...

www.startribune.com

