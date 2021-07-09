Cancel
Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild joins hit songwriter Emily Weisband for an ethereal new duet

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrammy-winning singer-songwriter Emily Weisband enlists Little Big Town band mate Karen Fairchild for her newest song, “butterfly.”. “From the moment I heard this song I couldn’t stop listening and harassing Emily about it!” Karen explains. “It’s so relatable -- the stages of love and how they change. Emily’s voice and writing has a vulnerability that is gut-wrenching. I’m so happy that she asked me to be a part of it.”

