Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild joins hit songwriter Emily Weisband for an ethereal new duet

Celebrating all things red, white, and blue on America’s birthday is one of country music’s favorite pastimes. 2021 is the United States’ 245th birthday, and given that it’s our first one post-quarantine, it offers quite a lot to celebrate. Outdoor barbecues and fireworks displays will be aplenty. Therefore, for those of you looking to add some favorites from Nashville (and elsewhere) to your playlists, here — from a trio of radio favorites to timeless classics from beloved icons — is a great place to start if looking to compile songs for your festive occasion.