Becky Reich Named Ag Woman of the Year

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Ag Woman of the Year Award was presented to Becky Reich for her hardwork and leadership among the regional farming community. “Becky is a hard-working motivated woman looking to enhance their operation further. She took over the farm after her husband, Alvin passed back in 2015. She has converted it from a dairy operation to a 275 head beef operation. Switching over to a beef operation is no easy task. Many miles of pasture fence were replaced along with cross fencing, pipelines and water tanks installed out in the pastures. Windbreak/ shelterbelts have been established, cover crops have been planted, and a grazing system has been installed. I believe she will be a great candidate for this award, with everything she is doing on the farm. These practices will not only enhance the ground but make her a better steward in managing the land. Becky has 8 children: Hannah, Adam, Elizabeth, Jonathan, Caleb, Phillip, Eva, and Abigail.”