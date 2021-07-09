Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, ND

Becky Reich Named Ag Woman of the Year

By Warren Abrahamson
newsdakota.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Ag Woman of the Year Award was presented to Becky Reich for her hardwork and leadership among the regional farming community. “Becky is a hard-working motivated woman looking to enhance their operation further. She took over the farm after her husband, Alvin passed back in 2015. She has converted it from a dairy operation to a 275 head beef operation. Switching over to a beef operation is no easy task. Many miles of pasture fence were replaced along with cross fencing, pipelines and water tanks installed out in the pastures. Windbreak/ shelterbelts have been established, cover crops have been planted, and a grazing system has been installed. I believe she will be a great candidate for this award, with everything she is doing on the farm. These practices will not only enhance the ground but make her a better steward in managing the land. Becky has 8 children: Hannah, Adam, Elizabeth, Jonathan, Caleb, Phillip, Eva, and Abigail.”

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, ND
Business
City
Jamestown, ND
Jamestown, ND
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fencing#Ag Woman Of#Windbreak Shelterbelts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Chamber of Commerce
Related
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy