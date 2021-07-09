Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Ohsweken Speedway Pushes 25th Season To 2022

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOHSWEKEN, Ontario – The Ohsweken Speedway management team has made the decision to postpone the track’s 25th season of racing to 2022. The decision was not easy for track owner Glenn Styres and his team of officials, however the Six Nations of the Grand River community has been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions have not yet eased locally as they have in other regions. Several major events have already been canceled in the area, including the internationally-renowned Grand River Powwow.

www.speedsport.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Racing#Ohsweken
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Cottage Grove, ORPosted by
EDNPub

Freedom Cup at the Cottage Grove Speedway

Celebrate three days of races at the speedway, culminating in the Freedom Cup finale on July 4th and ending with fireworks that night. Event classes IMCA SportMods, Street Stocks and Limited Sprints – Winged. Cottage Grove Speedway is a ¼-mile banked clay oval race track celebrating 61 years of heart stopping side-by-side action and nail biting excitement.
Atlanta, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Atlanta Motor Speedway to get repaving, new profile for 2022 season

Following the July 11 Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart, Atlanta Motor Speedway will break ground on a historic project to create the next generation of Atlanta Motor Speedway and a first-of-its-kind, all-new race experience in 2022. Following 10 months of confidential research, development, testing and simulation with engineers and...
MotorsportsLeader-Herald

Full weekend of racing at Fonda Speedway

FONDA — Looking for some excitement this upcoming July 4th weekend? Look no further than the Montgomery County Fairgrounds as the “Track of Champions” Fonda Speedway will feature two nights of racing excitement today and Sunday. Racing on both nights will begin at 7 p.m. Today the Recovery Sports Grill...
Hampton, GAReview

Atlanta speedway to finally resurface track

HAMPTON, Ga. — NASCAR drivers for 24 years lobbied against a repave at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The company that owns the track said it is done giving the competitors the final word in a long-overdue paving project. Speedway Motorsports said Tuesday this weekend’s events will be the final NASCAR races...
Attica, OHspeedsport.com

Doty Believes All Drivers Should Promote One Race

ATTICA, Ohio — Brad Doty believes that every driver should have to promote a race at least once. “When I was a driver, like a lot of drivers, we thought the promoters just opened the gates and the people showed up, and they counted the money at the end of the night,” Doty explained. “Now that I‘m a promoter, I found out that there‘s a whole heck of a lot more work to it and a lot more stress goes into it than I ever imagined in my life.”
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Rain Washes Out 34 Raceway Run

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa — The Thursday night event for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at 34 Raceway has been canceled. An afternoon thunderstorm on an already heavily saturated facility has left the racing surface too wet for competition. The event will not be made up, but the remainder...
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Pierce Dominates At Circle City Raceway

INDIANAPOLIS – As a three-time DIRTcar Summer Nationals champion, Bobby Pierce knows a lot of the tracks on the schedule like the back of his hand. While no driver in the pit area had any major abundance of laps around the Circle City Raceway, Pierce showed he knew it better than anyone else in the field Wednesday night, earning his eighth win of the season in his second-ever appearance at the quarter-mile bullring.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Justin Peck: Learning From Mistakes

Three years ago, Monrovia, Ind., sprint car driver Justin Peck was at a crossroads, in his career and in life. Then 19, Peck failed a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series drug test that July at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway — testing positive for marijuana metabolite. Peck was...
MLSnewsmemory.com

Deadline looms for Fairgrounds Speedway deal

Cassandra Stephenson Nashville Tennessean USA TODAY NETWORK – TENNESSEE As August nears, whether Metro Nashville will meet its July 31 deadline for an agreement with Speedway Motorsports to bring NASCAR back to the city remains unclear. City officials and representatives for the company said Tuesday that the deal is moving...
Granite City, ILspeedsport.com

Another Lucas Oil Late Model Rainout

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – With forecasted rains and severe thunderstorms on Thursday evening that are expected to continue into Friday have forced the postponement of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series NAPA Know How 50 at Tri-City Speedway. Track and Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series officials are exploring...
Atlanta, GANewnan Times-Herald

Atlanta Motor Speedway to be reconfigured

The Atlanta Motor Speedway will be changing in a big way following this Sunday’s race. The 1.54-mile oval in Hampton will be repaved for the first time since the track was reconfigured in 1997, and the banking in the turns will be increased from 24 to 28 degrees. In addition, the track will be narrowed from 55 feet to 52 feet on the frontstretch, 42 feet on the backstretch and 40 feet in the turns.
Utica, NYRomesentinel.com

Fast fun at Utica-Rome Speedway

VERNON — History was made at the Utica-Rome Speedway — “The Fast Track of the East” — last Friday night. Matt Sheppard, driver of the No. 9S modified, won his second modified feature at the Vernon 1/2-mile track in the last two races but this one was special. It happened to be the 900th modified feature race run at Utica-Rome since opening in 1961.
Baytown, TXspeedsport.com

Houston Raceway Park To Close In 2022

BAYTOWN, Texas — When the final pair of Top Fuel dragsters roar down Houston Raceway Park Powered by Pennzoil at the conclusion of the 2022 NHRA national event, it will signal the end of an era in Texas motorsports history. Immediately following the event, the new property owners will repurpose...
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Hendrick Inks Larson Through 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rick Hendrick, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history, has announced his team has extended the contract of driver Kyle Larson through the 2023 season and that one of his other businesses will sponsor the No. 5 Chevrolet. Hendrick Automotive Group, via its HendrickCars.com brand, will become...
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Road To Indy Upgrade Kits Sold Out

PALMETTO, Fla. — The initial supply of 40 upgrade kits slated for shipping in August and September have sold out as teams on the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires prepare for significant chassis enhancements in 2022. The Tatuus IP-22 in the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper...
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Ruoff Mortgage Becomes NASCAR Partner

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – NASCAR and Ruoff Mortgage, a full-service residential mortgage company with 70+ brick and mortar retail locations and a national online consumer direct division, announced today a multi-year partnership that will designate the company as the official mortgage partner of NASCAR. The wide-ranging agreement includes branding of...
Bloomsburg, PAspeedsport.com

Strunk Outruns The Rain At Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – For the second time in his career, Jeff Strunk won a Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series fueled by Sunoco event at a new race track. Strunk’s only previous series triumph came more than three years ago on April 29, 2018 at Bridgeport (N.J.) Speedway’s, which was then a three-eighths mile dirt oval. That was the first and only event on Bridgeport’s inner oval.
Harlan, IAspeedsport.com

Hobscheidt Conquers Shelby County

HARLAN, Iowa — He only led one lap, but it was the most important one. Jacob Hobscheidt caught Chaz Baca for the front spot on the 20th and final circuit Tuesday night, then took the checkers a quarter of a second ahead of the Arizona visitor to win the IMCA Modified feature at Shelby County Speedway’s Dale Swanson Memorial.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Tyler Courtney: From Non-Winged To Winged

ATTICA, Ohio – In his first full season as a winged sprint car racer, former non-winged driver Tyler Courtney is having a banner year. Many of USAC’s most talented racers have struggled to adapt when attempting to transition from non-winged sprint cars to winged cars. However, Courtney is running a full schedule with the tough All Star Circuit of Champions and, with five feature wins to date, is currently the series’ winningest driver this season. He claimed the Ohio Sprint Speedweek title in June and currently sits atop the point list in the battle for the championship.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Zak Brown To Drive Lotus 79 In Historic Demo At Silverstone

SILVERSTONE — United Autosports and team owner Zak Brown will be part of the Historic Cars 70th Anniversary demonstration at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix. Brown will drive the 1978 Lotus 79 during the event this weekend. The Lotus 79 was originally driven by motorsport legend Mario Andretti in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy