Ohsweken Speedway Pushes 25th Season To 2022

ATTICA, Ohio — Brad Doty believes that every driver should have to promote a race at least once. “When I was a driver, like a lot of drivers, we thought the promoters just opened the gates and the people showed up, and they counted the money at the end of the night,” Doty explained. “Now that I‘m a promoter, I found out that there‘s a whole heck of a lot more work to it and a lot more stress goes into it than I ever imagined in my life.”