Ohsweken Speedway Pushes 25th Season To 2022
OHSWEKEN, Ontario – The Ohsweken Speedway management team has made the decision to postpone the track’s 25th season of racing to 2022. The decision was not easy for track owner Glenn Styres and his team of officials, however the Six Nations of the Grand River community has been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions have not yet eased locally as they have in other regions. Several major events have already been canceled in the area, including the internationally-renowned Grand River Powwow.www.speedsport.com
