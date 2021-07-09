Former food pantry executive director accused of embezzling $92,000 worth of donations
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The longtime executive director of a Tampa Bay area food bank is accused of embezzling more than $92,000 worth of donations from the nonprofit. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrested 76-year-old Walter Anderson, who led FEAST from 2002 until about June 2020. Detectives say they began investigating him after his successor discovered a bank account in the food pantry's name.www.wtsp.com
