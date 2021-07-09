Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinellas County, FL

Former food pantry executive director accused of embezzling $92,000 worth of donations

Posted by 
10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The longtime executive director of a Tampa Bay area food bank is accused of embezzling more than $92,000 worth of donations from the nonprofit. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrested 76-year-old Walter Anderson, who led FEAST from 2002 until about June 2020. Detectives say they began investigating him after his successor discovered a bank account in the food pantry's name.

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 3

10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Harbor, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pinellas County, FL
City
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Weather#Charity#Feast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Food Bank
News Break
Society
News Break
Credit Cards
News Break
Charities
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy