Evelyn Y. Sunderhaus, age 85 – Brookville

Evelyn Y. Sunderhaus, of Brookville, was born on September 14, 1935, in Mullberry, OH, a daughter to Robert and Etta Voots Shofstall. She was married to the late Ervan Sunderhaus who preceded her in death in October of 1990. Evelyn was a member of St. Mary’s of the Rock Catholic Church. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards, watching TV, gardening, and most of all, she loved spending time with her family. On Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the age of 85, Evelyn passed away peacefully at Shawneespring Healthcare Center in Harrison.