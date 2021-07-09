Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookville, IN

Evelyn Y. Sunderhaus, age 85 – Brookville

By Cook-Rosenberger Funeral Home
WRBI Radio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvelyn Y. Sunderhaus, of Brookville, was born on September 14, 1935, in Mullberry, OH, a daughter to Robert and Etta Voots Shofstall. She was married to the late Ervan Sunderhaus who preceded her in death in October of 1990. Evelyn was a member of St. Mary’s of the Rock Catholic Church. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards, watching TV, gardening, and most of all, she loved spending time with her family. On Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the age of 85, Evelyn passed away peacefully at Shawneespring Healthcare Center in Harrison.

wrbiradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookville, IN
City
Batesville, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rock Catholic Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Returning to mask mandates unpopular despite LA

The rapid spread of the delta variant across the U.S. in the past month has prompted fresh questions over whether reimposing indoor mask mandates will be necessary. Los Angeles County health officials on Thursday responded to an uptick in cases by reimposing an indoor mask mandate on everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Comments / 0

Community Policy