BRITISH OPEN ’21: Previous winners at Royal St. George’s

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — That Rory McIlroy knows how to win major championships is not in doubt. The 32-year-old Northern Irishman has four of golf’s ultimate prizes to his name, albeit he celebrated the last of those as far back as 2014. So it’s been a wee while since his last sip of champagne at a Grand Slam event. Still, with his head and thinking long clear of alcohol-induced fuzziness, McIlroy hasn’t forgotten the formula that carried him to victory in the 2011 U.S. Open, the 2012 PGA Championship, the 2014 Open Championship and the 2014 PGA.