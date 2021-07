With just one episode remaining in Disney+’s Loki series, we can’t help but wonder what the future will hold for the God of Mischief and the rest of the show’s endearing characters. Episode 5 introduced us to several new Loki variants, including “Classic Loki” played by Richard E. Grant and “Alligator Loki,” a literal reptile who is somehow connected to his human counterparts. Classic Loki and Alligator Loki became instant fan-favorites, and Grant thinks the duo has the potential to lead their own show.