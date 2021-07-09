Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Everything We Know About ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

By John Mangan
Inside the Magic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel fans have waited a long, long time for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Now that the long delayed Marvel movie was finally given an official release date of May 5, 2023 — almost six years after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) premiered in theaters — plot details and rumors are beginning to emerge from Marvel Studios.

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
James Gunn
Person
Nova
Person
Sean Gunn
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Taika Waititi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Marvel Comics#The Infinity Stones#The Mad Titan#Avengers#Time Heist#Asgard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Related
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Quietly Recasts Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange in New Project

The Marvel Universe continues to grow. With new films and what seems like an endless amount of upcoming television series, Marvel Studios really are putting their money where their mouth is and giving fans what they want. This week alone sees the continuation of Kate Herron’s and Michael Waldron’s Loki, the release of Cate Shortland’s Black Widow (2021), and also the first look at the studios’ ambitious new animated project.
MoviesCollider

Karen Gillan on Reading the Script for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: “There Was Full Tears”

Karen Gillan has had one of the most interesting arcs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having played the character of Nebula since 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Nebula’s shift from villain to borderline hero, and her relationship with both Thanos (James Brolin) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) has made her an integral part of both the Guardians and The Avengers. But Nebula’s story is just beginning, as in an interview with Collider for her upcoming Netflix film Gunpowder MIlkshake, Gillan talked about her future in the MCU.
MoviesPosted by
Deseret News

There are 2 post-credits scenes for ‘Black Widow’

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for “Black Widow” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”. “Black Widow” has two post-credits scenes — one that sets up an old Marvel film and another that sets up where the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going next. Just a note — When I...
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow: Young Natasha is Played by a Famous Action Star's Daughter

Potential spoilers for Black Widow follow! Now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+ with premier access, you may have noticed a familiar face at the start of Marvel's Black Widow but been unable to place her. Though the movie as a whole is a prequel, at the start of Marvel Studios new film the clock gets turned back even further to a time when Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova were just children and living in America under deep cover. Playing the part of young Natasha? Actress Ever Anderson, the daughter of actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S. Anderson.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Beats Loki's Streaming Numbers

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Robert Downey Jr. has always been considered by fans as the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he's been the flag-bearer of the franchise for well over a decade. Naturally, people would think that the Marvel blood will forever run in his veins even after he exited the MCU following Avengers: Endgame.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Chris Hemsworth made his Loki debut in the best way possible – and viewers might’ve missed it

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth has made his Loki cameo in the best way possible.The Disney Plus series stars Tom Hiddleston as a “variant” of the titular villain, who evaded death by travelling through time during a scene in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.Spoilers follow: you have been warned!In the penultimate episode of the series, which was released last week, Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) find themselves trapped in the Void, a world where all pruned variants converge.The world is populated by several characters, including Throg – a frog variant of Loki’s brother, Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth in...
MoviesSlate

How Black Widow Corrects for the Marvel Movies’ Most Controversial Scene

This article contains spoilers for Black Widow. After 13 years and two dozen movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe offers little in the way of surprises, but Black Widow made me feel an emotion I’d never experienced while watching a Marvel movie before: fear. You see it in the eyes of a teenage Natasha Romanoff—not yet the titular Avenger, or even yet played by Scarlett Johansson—as she’s emerging from a shipping container in a dark warehouse, her face streaked with grime. As the harsh light of a flashlight makes her blink, we see that she’s surrounded by dozens of other girls, and though the image, sandwiched between the movie’s opening credits, only lasts for an instant, it hits with a power that, in this world where apocalypses are always averted and even death is not permanent, feels almost jarring. We’re not looking at a group of mutant teenagers bound for a future as X-Men, but at young women who’ve been taken off the streets, soon to be chemically controlled agents of the Soviet secret agency known as the Red Room. The Red Room’s “widows,” including Natasha, are usually depicted as seductive and lethal, killing machines in catsuits, but in that moment, they’re just girls, bound for a horrible fate that looks more like human trafficking than comic-book espionage.
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

Loki: who is Kang the Conqueror?

Who is Kang the Conqueror, and what was he doing in Loki? In the final episode of Loki on Disney Plus, we met Kang the Conqueror. Though Miss Minutes refers to him as The One Who Remains, and he says he’s sometimes known as a conqueror, Jonathan Majors was announced to be playing the Marvel villain sometime ago.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Director Reveals Why Natasha Doesn’t Get a Funeral After Avengers: Endgame

Black Widow director Cate Shortland explains the decision not to give Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) a public funeral or memorial despite her universe-saving sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. After Natasha gives up her life to unlock the Soul Stone on Vormir, sparing Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), the Avengers privately mourn Natasha before using the six Infinity Stones to bring back the victims snapped out of existence by Thanos (Josh Brolin). Black Widow, set in 2016 before the events of Avengers: Infinity War, ends in the present-day MCU with a post-credits scene revealing "little sister" Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) at a gravestone for Natasha, remembered as a "Daughter Sister Avenger."
MoviesMovieWeb

What Marvel Phase Four Is Really About According to MCU Boss Kevin Feige

When Marvel Studios brought Iron Man into cinemas back in 2008, no one had any idea that we were witnessing the birth of something the like of which has never been seen on such a scale as what the MCU has become in the last thirteen years. With multiple platforms, and now multiple universes to deal with, the fourth phase of Marvel's Cinematic Universe is setting up as a completely different beast to The Infinity War Saga that dominated the first three phases. While each of Marvel's phases have come with their own stories to tell, all leading to a climax 20 movies in the making, it is now apparent that Kevin Feige is doing exactly the same all over again, and the Marvel Studio's president, while not exactly of the belief that the MCU is really split into segments, has discussed what, if anything, Phase Four is really about.
Moviesepicstream.com

Loki's Sylvie Officially Surpasses the Hate Star-Lord Received in Avengers: Infinity War

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is forever altered following the shocking events that transpired during Loki's finale episode. Episode 6 fired on all cylinders, exceeded all expectations, and it surely left MCU fans at the edge of their seats. The finale saw Loki and Sylvie finally unravel the truth behind the Time Variance Authority which is apparently run by a man they refer to as "He Who Remains" aka a variant version of Kang the Conqueror, the franchise's next big bad.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chris Pratt Is All Jokes (And An F-Bomb) When Asked About Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Spoilers

Although Chris Pratt had starred in movies like Moneyball and Zero Dark Thirty before he debuted as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, that Marvel movie played an integral role catapulting him to Hollywood stardom. Seven years later, Pratt has four MU appearances under his belt, and that will eventually become six following Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But understandably, Pratt isn’t willing to divulge any specific details about the latter project just yet, instead breaking out jokes and an f-bomb.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The stars of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cried when reading James Gunn’s script

Karen Gillan has revealed that she and Pom Klementieff cried while reading James Gunn’s emotional script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Now what Black widow has been released and started the list of Phase 4 movies, there was a time when it was expected to be the second movie to come out. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was almost confirmed as the launch point for Phase 4 before Disney momentarily fired James Gunn from the film. His voice in shaping the Guardians of the Galaxy made it nearly impossible to imagine someone else directing the third film, but thankfully Disney reversed this decision and brought him back.
MoviesComicBook

Chris Pratt Uses Four Words To Describe Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 In Three Words

Chris Pratt was asked to describe the story of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 in just three words - but he could only narrow his thoughts down to four words: "James Gunn is back!" Pratt was given the Guardians of the Galaxy three-word challenge during an interview to promote his other big sci-fi movie franchise, Amazon's The Tomorrow War. Given the history of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise the last few years, Chris Pratt could be packing a lot of deeper meaning and emotion in the statement that "James Gunn is back." But just taking things on a surface level, that's an encouraging endorsement of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 from Chris Pratt!
TV SeriesInside the Magic

The Power of the MCU – Emmy Debut Sees Nearly 30 Nominations

It may seem like a long time ago since WandaVision aired on Disney+ but the Marvel television series, which also marked a huge step forward for Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, has just received an outpouring of love. Alongside its small-screen successor The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel’s shows...
MoviesInside the Magic

Kevin Feige: Kathryn Hahn WILL RETURN as Agatha Harkness in the MCU

Was it “Agatha All Along”? That looks to be the case! Our second favorite witch (love you, Wanda!) will be returning to the MCU as we have solid confirmation from the Marvel Cinematic Universe! But where will we see Agatha? When will we see her?. Kathryn Hahn Will Return as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy