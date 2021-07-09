Cancel
Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten’s Confetti Corn Is an Easy Side Dish That’s Ready in Minutes

By Wendy Michaels
Ina Garten knows that adding a quick side dish to your menu simplifies things so much. Garten’s easy confetti corn recipe is a perfect mixture of flavorful herbs and fresh vegetables for summer. The Barefoot Contessa star even adapted it to make on the grill so it’s ideal for a barbecue.

