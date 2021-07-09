Cancel
Kanye West Dictated How Kim Kardashian West Dressed — Is She Returning to Her Pre-Kanye Style Since Divorce?

By Julia Odom
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 7 days ago
Kim Kardashian West’s divorce from Kanye West is shaping every part of her life, even down to her style choices. The go-to styles of Kardashian West back in 2006 appear to be coming back now that West is no longer dictating her fashion. It seems that Kardashian West’s iconic glam styles and revealing selfies that made her famous are making a comeback in 2021.

