Amazing Employees Step Up For Whitesboro Business Owner Diagnosed With Cancer

One business in Whitesboro is able to remain open after their owner's cancer diagnosis, all thanks to a staff of incredible employees. Last week the owner of City Cafe on Oriskany Boulevard made quite an important announcement on the business's Facebook page. That announcement was that they would be traveling to Sloan Kettering in New York City for surgery to help their Cancer. Battling cancer is something hard enough, but to also be running a business adds a whole new element of stress that someone in that position should not have to go through. Luckily for that owner, their employees have stepped up in a big way.