Where to Paddle Along the Mississippi in Minneapolis

The arrival of summer in Minnesota brings dreams of watery idylls. In the Twin Cities, those dreams likely evoke a favorite river or lake in the northern part of the state. And therein lies the rub: Our favorite destinations get too damn crowded during high season. Nothing kills the mood of canoeing a tranquil lake amid loons and the gentle lapping of the water so quickly as a philistine in a $90,000 wakeboard boat, blasting tunes with a 250-watt sound system and throwing tsunami-like waves in your direction.