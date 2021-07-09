Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

MPD: Woman dies at hospital after crashing car into tree following shooting in Orange Mound

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32MpFD_0asSrnej00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman died after a shooting caused her to crash her car into a tree, police said.

According to MPD, the shooting happened at Park Ave and Pendleton Street in Orange Mound Friday afternoon.

Police said the victim was taken to Regional One in extremely critical condition.

Around 7:30 p.m., MPD reported that the woman had died.

A second person was also injured due to the crash and was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

MPD does not currently have suspect details.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
50K+
Followers
54K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Park Ave#Orange Mound#Mpd#Memphis Police Dept
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy