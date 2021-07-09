MPD: Woman dies at hospital after crashing car into tree following shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman died after a shooting caused her to crash her car into a tree, police said.

According to MPD, the shooting happened at Park Ave and Pendleton Street in Orange Mound Friday afternoon.

Police said the victim was taken to Regional One in extremely critical condition.

Around 7:30 p.m., MPD reported that the woman had died.

A second person was also injured due to the crash and was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

MPD does not currently have suspect details.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.