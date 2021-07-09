‘Loki’: Could the Introduction of Kid Loki Set Up ‘Avengers 5’?
Loki has opened the door to a lot of different possibilities for Marvel’s Phase 4, which seems to be leaning into the multiverse. Episode 5 brought Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to a world full of alternate versions of himself — some more charming than others. Since the episode dropped on Disney+, fans have been talking about Richard E. Grant’s Classic Loki and the adorable (and odd) Alligator Loki. However, there’s one variant that could hold clues to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) future and the fifth Avengers film: Kid Loki (Jack Veal).www.cheatsheet.com
