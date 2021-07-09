‘Loki’: Could the Introduction of Kid Loki Set Up ‘Avengers 5’?

One of Loki’s producers had some behind-the-scenes photos of Alligator Loki during those fight sequences. “Journey Into Mystery” is the latest episode of the Disney+ show to hit the service, and the Internet fell in love with the reptile Loki variant. All over Twitter and Facebook, you can find posts about the adorable little menace. Eric Martin posted about the alligator of mischief and persuaded fans that he really did mix it up during some of those fight sequences. The production pictures are hilarious because Alligator Loki is actually a blue plush with googly eyes. In fact, it sort of follows the wild logic of the show to see Tom Hiddleston and Richard E. Grant talking to a stuffed animal in earnest. The reptile’s big moment in Episode 5 was definitely biting President Loki and that was an excellent sell job by the man who has played this character for years.