Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tom Hanks curates new hour-long DJ set to celebrate 65th birthday

By Will Richards
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Hanks has curated a new hour-long DJ set for an independent radio station to celebrate his 65th birthday. The set, titled ‘Songs From The Back Of The Station Wagon’, was created for online radio station Boss Radio 66, which specialises in playing obscure rock’n’roll, surf rock and garage rock. A quote on the station’s website from Hanks reads: “I have yet to hear a song on BR66 that I have not swooned over.”

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helena Zengel
Person
Rita Wilson
Person
Tom Hanks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Boss Radio#News Of The World#Americans#Penn State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesfox7austin.com

Happy birthday Tom Hanks: Watch these free movies for his 65th

LOS ANGELES - Actor Tom Hanks celebrates his 65th birthday on July 9 and Tubi, FOX’s free streaming service, has a selection of movies featuring Hanks to help you celebrate the icon. The two-time Academy Award winner got big breaks in "A League of Their Own" (1992), "Big" (1988) and...
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Tom Hanks Birthday Special: From Splash to News of the World, 11 Awesome Movie Quotes of the Actor That Are Quite Underrated!

Tom Hanks is one of America’s best actors working today. Hanks is the most down to earth celebrity that you’ll come across. Tom Hanks for how great of an actor he is, is equally loved for being an amazing person too. He has the ability to lose himself in the characters that he plays, be it just Hanks lending his voice, he is able to distinguish these people apart. He never plays the same role twice and that’s a really admirable quality of his that has to be appreciated. Tom Hanks Birthday Special: Some of the Most Popular Quotes from His Brilliant Movies That Deserve a Special Round of Applause.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Rita Wilson hails Tom Hanks the 'love of my life'

Rita Ora has marked her husband Tom Hanks' 65th birthday with a snap of the actor riding his bike and gushed how much she loves him. Rita Wilson has hailed her husband Tom Hanks the "love of my life" on his 65th birthday (09.07.21). The 64-year-old actress, who married her...
Musicrock947.com

Celebrate Beck’s birthday with new “Chemical” video

Today is Beck‘s 51st birthday, and to celebrate the occasion, the “Loser” artist has premiered a new video. The clip accompanies Beck’s song “Chemical,” specifically the remix by DJ and producer Chloé Caillet. It stars model Stella Maxwell as we’re led through a hazy, neon-lit nighttime journey. You can watch...
CelebritiesHollywood.com

RANKED: The 20 Best Tom Hanks Movies

Happy birthday to Hollywood’s national treasure, Tom Hanks! Gracing movie screens since the early ‘80s, he is regarded as one of the most successful and recognizable actors worldwide. To celebrate Tom Hanks’ 65th birthday, here is a look into his career and his best movies of all time. Did you...
Moviesfox10phoenix.com

Tom Cruise turns 59: Celebrate his birthday with these films on Tubi

LOS ANGELES - Actor Tom Cruise celebrates his 59th birthday on Saturday and Tubi has a collection of films to help fans celebrate. At 18 years old Cruise traveled to New York to pursue an acting career. Three years later, he starred in his breakthrough role in the 1983 film "Risky Business" and continued to rise to fame as fighter pilot Lt. Maverick in 1986’s "Top Gun."
CelebritiesPopculture

Jessica Simpson Uses 4th of July to Close Out Week-Long Birthday Celebration With Family

Jessica Simpson's family had a lot to celebrate this week, capping off a week of birthday celebrations for Simpson and husband Eric Johnson's son, Ace, with a party over the Fourth of July weekend. The singer chronicled the event on Instagram, sharing a family snap that included herself, Johnson and Ace along with Simpson and Johnson's two daughters, 9-year-old Maxwell and 2-year-old Birdie.
CelebritiesWillits News

Horoscopes July 9, 2021: Tom Hanks, expand your mind

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kiely Williams, 35; Fred Savage, 45; Jack White, 46; Tom Hanks, 65. Happy Birthday: Communication will be your passage to new beginnings. Expand your mind; travel mentally, emotionally and physically while searching for personal enlightenment and the truth. Consider what makes you happy, and find a way to satisfy your needs. Set high standards, and make the adjustments that will bring you peace of mind. Take control, ease stress and live life your way. Your numbers are 5, 17, 24, 26, 31, 37, 45.
Animalswpgtalkradio.com

Elephant-sized Celebration Set for Lucy’s 140th Birthday Saturday

It's not everyday that an elephant turns 140-years old, so a big celebration is in order for Margate's favorite nation landmark, Lucy the Elephant. The pachyderm party is set for Saturday, July 17 from 10am-8pm, with a rain date of Sunday, July 18. Make no mistake, this year's party will...
Bloomington, ILPantagraph

100th Heavenly Birthday Celebration

Celebrating the life of a loved one can be done in many ways. Memory books, videos, get-togethers or in the case of Jane Dobski-Kroll, a heavenly 100th birthday party, bringing friends and family together to share stories, laughter and enjoy great food. The banquet room at Rob Dob’s was turned...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Finally Spills The Truth On Rumors She’s Dating Van Jones & Maluma

Is Kim Kardashian dated Van Jones, or what? The reality star finally spilled the tea about those rumors on the ‘KUWTK’ reunion. It’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian quickly fell victim to dating rumors after her split from Kanye West earlier this year. Reports quickly linked her to CNN contributor, Van Jones, who she’s worked closely with on prison reform over the last few years. Kim stayed tight-lipped about the rumors for now, but on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, she set the record straight. She also touched on the other man she’s been linked to, Maluma.

Comments / 0

Community Policy