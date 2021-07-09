Tom Hanks curates new hour-long DJ set to celebrate 65th birthday

Tom Hanks is one of America’s best actors working today. Hanks is the most down to earth celebrity that you’ll come across. Tom Hanks for how great of an actor he is, is equally loved for being an amazing person too. He has the ability to lose himself in the characters that he plays, be it just Hanks lending his voice, he is able to distinguish these people apart. He never plays the same role twice and that’s a really admirable quality of his that has to be appreciated. Tom Hanks Birthday Special: Some of the Most Popular Quotes from His Brilliant Movies That Deserve a Special Round of Applause.