Membership Program vs. Annual Pass: Will They Be That Different?
Back in January 2021, Disneyland Annual Passholders received an email from Ken Potrock, President of the Disneyland Resort. Passholders were informed that the Disneyland Annual Pass program was ending and that their beloved theme park passes would no longer be valid. It is easy to say that Disneyland APs were crushed by the information — especially since no information on a future pass program was provided at that time.insidethemagic.net
Comments / 0