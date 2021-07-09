Cancel
Agriculture

Argentine agricultural sector holds protest against export caps

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 7 days ago

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentine grain farmers and cattle ranchers protested on Friday in the town of San Nicolas in Buenos Aires province to voice complaints about export taxes and limits placed on beef shipments that critics say are bad for investment in the farm sector. Thousands of farmers showed...

wdez.com

Comments / 0

