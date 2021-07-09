Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Where the MCU Is Headed After Stunning ‘Black Widow’ Post-Credit Scene

By Caitlin Tasker
Inside the Magic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel fans can finally watch Black Widow, whether they chose to see it in theaters or on Disney+ Premier Access for $29.99. The latest Marvel movie is just as much an introduction to Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova as it is a farewell to Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff. This is made...

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow#Mcu#Marvel Universe#Disney Premier Access#Avengers#Falcon#The Winter Soldier#U S Agent#Marvel Comics#Native American#Adding Echo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Related
TV SeriesInside the Magic

The Power of the MCU – Emmy Debut Sees Nearly 30 Nominations

It may seem like a long time ago since WandaVision aired on Disney+ but the Marvel television series, which also marked a huge step forward for Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, has just received an outpouring of love. Alongside its small-screen successor The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel’s shows...
MoviesInside the Magic

Kevin Feige: Kathryn Hahn WILL RETURN as Agatha Harkness in the MCU

Was it “Agatha All Along”? That looks to be the case! Our second favorite witch (love you, Wanda!) will be returning to the MCU as we have solid confirmation from the Marvel Cinematic Universe! But where will we see Agatha? When will we see her?. Kathryn Hahn Will Return as...
Movieswcbe.org

Black Widow

It's fun to see two very sharp young women navigating successfully what was a man's world!. You both have killed so many people. Your ledgers must be dripping, just gushing red. I couldn't be more proud of you.’ Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour): [to Natasha and Yelena]. What helps me through...
Moviesepicstream.com

Black Widow Writer Reveals Marvel Studios Dropped Supposed Tony Stark Cameo

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Long before Black Widow made its splashing debut, there's been a persistent rumor that the film headlined by Scarlett Johansson will feature cameo appearances from her Avenger buddies, most notably Tony Stark aka Iron Man. Obviously, that never happened by according to one of the film's writers, the rumors surrounding Stark's involvement in the film are in fact true but ultimately, Marvel Studios had to drop initial plans for RDJ's supposed cameo.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Black Widow’ Director Cate Shortland on Not Wanting to Make a Dark Film and Her Post-Credit Scene “Hero Worship”

The filmmaker reveals how Scarlett Johansson convinced her to make the jump from the indie world to Marvel and how 'Widow' recontextualizes Natasha's sacrifice in 'Avengers: Endgame.'. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. [This interview contains spoilers for Black Widow.]. Cate Shortland...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Confirmed How The MCU Villains Rank The Avengers

Having been recruited by Nick Fury as a means to protect our planet from what Thor called a higher form of war, the Avengers have saved both the world and the universe on enough occasions to gain something of a reputation for themselves across the entire length and breadth of the galaxy.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Black Widow: 5 Movies to Watch After the New Marvel Movie

It’s been a long wait for Marvel fans. But finally, Black Widow is here. The first movie of Marvel Scarlett Johansson’s solo was delayed by the pandemic. And now that it’s out there, fans may still be hungry for similar movies. Here are some suggestions from films for fans looking...
MoviesRegister Citizen

Marvel's 'Black Widow' Crosses $200 Million Globally

Disney’s “Black Widow,” the first Marvel movie to grace theaters in two years, has surpassed a notable box office milestone, hitting $200 million worldwide. For the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a franchise that remains unrivaled at the box office, that would not traditionally be a benchmark worth highlighting. Many of its recent installments, at least the ones released pre-pandemic, have flown past $200 million globally in their opening weekends and climbed to $1 billion with relative ease. But, even as vaccination rates increase and people adapt to the outside world, moviegoing has yet to revert to normalcy. Still, roughly 20% of cinemas in the U.S. remain shuttered and locations in key international territories, including parts of Southeast Asia and Latin America, have closed again to help curb the spread of new variants of COVID-19. That makes otherwise expected achievements worth celebrating.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Black Widow had a Tony Stark cameo in one version of the script

Black Widow screenwriter Eric Pearson has revealed that Tony Stark (AKA Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr) originally had a cameo in one version of the movie's script. "I feel bad for the person who asked me this the other day because I said 'there was never any discussion,' but I do remember now that one version of the script prior to me literally had written into it 'The end moment of Civil War with Tony and Natasha,' but it was old footage," Pearson said in an interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The movie Black Widow reveals something unknown about the Avengers

The Black Widow movie has confirmed how the people of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe classify the Avengers. Attention SPOILERS. The Avengers from Marvel Studios are the most famous heroes on Earth, they were gathered by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to protect the planet from any threat. The founding members are Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye Y Black widow. Interpreted by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner Y Scarlett Johansson.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Reason why Marvel Studios changed the origin of Taskmaster

The character of Taskmaster from the movie Black Widow has not finished liking Marvel Studios fans and now we know why he is so different from the comics. The trailer of Black widow they introduced the villain Taskmaster as someone very skilled in fighting and who could imitate the greatest heroes of Marvel Studios. Like for example Captain America, Hawkeye or Black Panther. But in the movie, the character looks little, although at least they tell his story, which is very different from the comics.
Moviesgotowncrier.com

‘Black Widow’ Is A Worthy Addition To Marvel’s Movie Universe

One way we know the pandemic is waning is the coming of big, new movies. And the “big kahuna” franchise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has just opened a real winner, Black Widow. Since several of the highest-grossing movies of all time are part of this universe, it finally is time to get back to the movies, although you can pay to see it at home on Disney+ if you have the service. But on the big screen, it is much more fun.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Black Widow’ Initially Featured Tony Stark Moment

Black Widow writer Eric Pearson revealed an early version of the Marvel film’s script featured Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark. Before Black Widow eventually found its way to theaters and Disney Plus, there were rumors that the film was going to feature Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark in a deleted scene from Captain America: Civil War. On ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast, Black Widow writer Eric Pearson confirmed that was the case very early on:
MoviesKTRE

The Stew Review: Scarlett Johansson finally gets the action movie she deserves with ‘Black Widow’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It shouldn’t have taken this long to happen, but now that it’s finally arrived Black Widow was (almost) everything it needed to be. Admittedly, it’s a little difficult not to harbor at least a small amount of animosity toward Marvel Studios regarding the first (and almost certainly only) solo outing for Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). Black Widow should have, at minimum, replaced the release of Captain Marvel in 2019, if not arrived years earlier. One of the founding members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of The Avengers deserved a more prominent placement in the canon thus far. But, none of that is really the fault of this particular film or the people directly responsible for making it, but I felt it necessary to specify that upfront.

Comments / 0

Community Policy