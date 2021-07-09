Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Latest Windows 11 update focuses on the taskbar

By Jorge Jimenez
Posted by 
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first update for the preview build of Windows 11 is live with an accompanying blog post that details all the changes, fixes, and bugs we should be on the lookout for. Some of the existing changes in Windows 11 include a UI revamp, AutoHDR for gaming, and a change in the BSOD; this week's update focuses on the Windows 11 taskbar.

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

PC Gamer

PC Gamer

2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Update#Windows Powershell#Windows Apps#Windows Search#Ui#Bsod#Settings#Power#Ps1#Run#Powershell#Gif#Weshineapp Com#Windows Insiders#Cortana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Laptops
Country
China
Related
ComputersCNET

Windows 11 will be a free update. Here's how you'll download it (and whether you're eligible)

Windows 11 is on the way, and if you're already a Windows 10 user, it will be free to upgrade to Microsoft's newly redesigned operating system, the company said in a blog post after its virtual event Thursday. (See everything announced at the Windows 11 event here.) So long as your PC meets the minimum requirements, you'll be able to update to Windows 11 the same way you usually update to new versions of Windows 10, once it starts rolling out during the 2021 holiday season and into 2022 (we don't have an exact date of availability yet).
Softwaretechviral.net

How to Remove Widgets from Windows 11 Taskbar

On June 24, Microsoft unveiled its most anticipated desktop operating system – Windows 11. As expected, Microsoft’s Windows 11 introduced lots of new features and customization options. The new operating system from Microsoft offers a complete design overhaul. From the Start menu to icons, everything has been changed on Windows...
Computerswindowslatest.com

Windows 11 taskbar is a downgrade, but it’ll eventually get better

If you’re lucky enough to meet the requirements for Windows 11, you’ll be losing some taskbar features when you upgrade to the new operating system. The new version of Windows 11 is based on modern WinUI, XAML and UWP components. It will sport a new File Explorer, Start Menu, Action Center, enhancements to Windows desktop apps interface, rounded corners, new context menus, faster performance, hardened security, and a centered taskbar.
Softwarewindowscentral.com

You can move the Windows 11 Taskbar, but you probably shouldn't

A Registry hack allows you to move the Windows 11 Taskbar to the top of the screen. It's not recommended to use the hack to move the Taskbar. Over 6,000 people have requested the ability to move the Taskbar through the Feedback Hub. Since the first Windows 11 preview build...
Computerswindowsreport.com

How to pin the Recycle Bin to your Windows 11 taskbar

Passionate about technology, Windows, and everything that has a power button, he spent most of his time developing new skills and learning more about the tech world. Coming from a solid background in PC... Read more. There are users that prefer not to have any icons on their desktop and...
Technologyhowtogeek.com

How to Show Notification Badges on Taskbar Icons in Windows 11

In Windows 11, taskbar icons can include tiny red notification badges that show the number of unread messages in an app. By default, this might be disabled. Here’s how to turn icon notification badges on. First, open Windows Settings. You can use a link in the Quick Settings menu or...
Computersmspoweruser.com

Here’s how to move the Windows 11 taskbar to the top of the screen

When Microsoft introduced Windows 11, one of the bones of contention was the inability to move the taskbar to the top or sides of the screen, with the feature apparently deprecated. It turns out Windows 11 does have that capacity after all, but Microsoft presumably did not have time to...
Softwareallaboutwindowsphone.com

How to: Bypass troublesome Windows updates

After some research online, it seems I wasn't alone to have a Windows Update that never progressed beyond 20% and always failed. Moreover, it seemed to be holding up other updates, such as the latest Cumulative patches for June 2021, as shown below:. I went through various tests, including the...
ComputersThe Windows Club

Can’t click on Desktop; Mouse click only works on Taskbar in Windows PC

Sometimes a few unexpected issues happen to our Windows 11/10 PC. We cannot exactly find the reason behind them. Some issues that happen with the mouse are such issues. Many users are complaining that they cannot click on Desktop and the mouse click works only on Taskbar. In this guide, we have a few fixes that can make the mouse work normally without any issues.
ComputersThe Windows Club

How to show Taskbar across multiple monitors in Windows 11

If you are using a dual monitor setup and want to show Taskbar across multiple monitors in Windows 11, here is how you can set things up. You can show or hide Taskbar on multiple displays in Windows 11 using Windows Settings and Registry Editor. Let’s check how it’s done.
Computerswccftech.com

How to Place Icons in the Middle of the Taskbar Without Upgrading to Windows 11

Windows 10 is pretty customizable, and many of us don’t even realize it. Users, however, don’t particularly enjoy the placement of the taskbar, app icons, and the search box. GT members often keep app icons in the middle of the desktop taskbar, and it seems that Microsoft took the hint. In the upcoming Windows 11 OS, the app icons and the Windows button will no longer be on the left. If you are excited about this, you can apply this to Windows 10 as well. In this tutorial, I will show you how to place icons in the middle of the taskbar on Windows 10 computers.
ComputersPCWorld

How to move your Windows 11 Taskbar icons back to the left corner

Windows 11 introduces a new, centered Taskbar, complete with icons that are grouped in the center of your screen, rather than the familiar left-hand corner. If this feels weird, here’s how to move your Taskbar icons back to where they were in the days of Windows 10. Why do this?...
Computersxda-developers

New Windows 11 preview comes with new taskbar features, but not the one you want

Today, Microsoft is releasing Windows 11 build 22000.65 to the Dev channel, its second ever public beta build of the new OS. Being that it’s the second preview of a major new operating system, you might be expecting big new features, but you’d be mistaken. The list of new features is pretty minor, but they do solve some pain points.
Computersuafs.edu

IT Maintenance - Windows Workstation Security Updates

Description of Outage: Technology Services will be deploying software updates to faculty, staff, and student Windows computers, including all Windows computer labs, starting at 10 p.m. Thursday, July 8. We will make the updates available starting July 8 so that anyone can install the updates in advance of the deadline if they want/need to. If the updates are installed in advance of the deadline, that computer will not be impacted on July 15. However, if the updates are not installed by 10:45 p.m. Thursday, July 15, the updates will automatically install. To install the updates in advance of the deadline, click on the Start menu and go to Microsoft Endpoint Manager, then Software Center. There you will be able to select all the updates and click "Install" on the lower right side of the window. The updates will be for the operating system, Microsoft Office, Microsoft Edge, and other applications. Please be aware that the systems will reboot as needed during the updates, so be sure to close any open applications. The update process may prompt you to reboot your computer the next day after the deadline if there are any pending updates still required. These monthly security updates are part of our continual effort to provide a safe and secure digital infrastructure.
Technologythurrott.com

Windows 11 Feature Focus: Snap Groups

Like Snap Layouts, Snap Groups is a new Windows 11 feature that builds on the Snap capability we’ve been using in Windows for years. If you haven’t read it yet, you might want to check out my previous article in this series, Windows 11 Feature Focus: Snap Layouts, which, among other things, provides a brief history of Snap and how this functionality has evolved over the years. But the addition of Snap Layouts and Snap Groups in Windows 11 collectively represent what is arguably the biggest changes to Snap since Windows 8.1.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

OnePlus Focuses On Battery Improvements In The Latest Nord Update

The OnePlus Nord is getting a new update as we speak, and the company focused on battery improvements this time around. This update is being released as OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 to the phone. Battery improvements are in the focus of a new OnePlus Nord 2 update. In the changelog, the company...
Softwarevmware.com

Latest Windows 10 feature update, black screen after login, Safe Mode spinning wheel

This is a continuation of my problems here: https://communities.vmware.com/t5/VMware-Fusion-Discussions/Can-t-boot-into-Windows-10-Safe-Mode-F8-... Tried the latest Windows feature update again, got the same problem, the login screen comes up OK, but after login get a black screen. This time after booting into Safe Mode, to try to change the driver for the VGA card...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Returnal update focuses on bug fixes

A new update is now available for Returnal that fixes Daily Challenge bugs and a save-game corruption issue. According to the patch notes, incorrect loot should no longer spawn in the Daily Challenge and an issue that prevented the challenge in the Fractured Wastes from being completed has been fixed. There are also fixes for a visual issue when scanning items and a save-game corruption issue.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Fix Origin not loading problem on Windows PC

Some Windows users are facing issues while opening the Origin app on their computers. Their experience varies as in some computers it crashes, whereas, some users are seeing Origin icon in the taskbar but without any interface. So, let us fix Origin not loading issue on Windows 11/10 with the help of some simple solutions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy