Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Illinois becomes first state to require Asian American history to be taught in public schools

By CNN Newsource
KESQ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the midst of a right-wing attack on creating a more inclusive education in the US, Illinois just became the first state to require Asian American history to be taught in public schools. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Teaching Equitable Asian American History Act on Friday, set to go...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#American History#Public Schools#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
Place
Americas
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Springfield, ILvandaliaradio.com

Governor Pritzker Signs Law Requiring Asian-American History Classes

(Springfield, IL) — School kids in Illinois are now required to learn about Asian-American history. Governor Pritzker signed a law on Friday that requires the classes. The law takes effect in the 2022-2023 school year and requires U.S. History classes to teach about the contributions of Asian Americans from the building of the railroad to the civil rights movement. Illinois’ two Asian American lawmakers sponsored the new law.
Public Healtharcamax.com

Parents face dilemma in states that ban school mask mandates

In June, Tempe mother Kammy Pany was disappointed to learn the Arizona House passed a measure that would prohibit all school districts and charter schools from requiring masks. After being home for a year, her three elementary school-aged children were excited to return to lessons in person this fall. But...
Illinois StateHerald & Review

Will Illinois public schools require your child to be vaccinated against COVID-19?

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois is not mandating K-12 students receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the fall, the Illinois Department of Public Health said. While three different vaccines have been authorized for emergency use in the U.S., only one, Pfizer-BioNTech, has been authorized for anyone under the age of 18. Children ages 12 and up are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and clinical studies for younger children are underway for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots.
California Statecitizensjournal.us

California Has The 7th Worst Public Schools

The pandemic transformed American life in many ways, but arguably none quite as severely as education. In spring 2020, many schools across the country closed their doors to in-person learning as scientists and politicians grappled with the dangers of COVID-19. Globally, more than 1 billion students were affected by school closures. The effects of those closures were felt not just by students, but by parents and educators too. Parents were forced to deal with tough choices: send their children to school or start an at-home learning program? Educators had to manage the transition from teaching in a classroom to teaching on a computer. Many students transitioned from a pre-pandemic routine of going to class, seeing friends, and talking with teachers to a new reality of learning exclusively through a computer or mobile device. Before the upheaval started, school districts already faced scrutiny over the quality of education they provided. Data from the Nation’s Report Card showed that math and reading proficiencies were stagnant leading up to the pandemic. Many locations with less funding per student struggled to stay above national testing averages. With more than 90% of school funding coming from state and local sources, the pandemic highlighted disparities in the nation’s education system and jeopardized the performance of students in communities that were already falling behind.
Virginia Statetennesseestar.com

Some School Boards Oppose Virginia Transgender Policy Mandate; Enforcement, Consequences Unclear

As culture war issues spread through public hearings at Virginia’s school board meetings, school boards are starting to oppose adopting new transgender policies mandated by state law. Amid complaints and demands from public speakers, the Pittsylvania County Schools (PCS) Board voted four to three on Tuesday to reject adopting the Virginia Department of Education’s (VDOE) Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Virginia’s Public Schools.
Mason County, WVPosted by
Point Pleasant Register

U.S. Dept. of Ed approves state’s plan for funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education (Department) announced the approval of West Virginia’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) plan and distributed remaining ARP ESSER funds to them. West Virginia’s plan details how the state is using and plans to use ARP ESSER funds to safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and equitably expand opportunity for students who need it most, particularly those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Voting restrictions will make it harder for tribal communities to vote

Most Americans do not understand the realities of life in tribal communities, in the most fundamental sense. Modern America has ingrained assumptions about peoples’ access to mail, running water, electricity, internet, public or private transportation, motor vehicles offices, state and local government offices, and English fluency/literacy that make it difficult to highlight and remedy the barriers to voting that Native Americans face that contradict these assumptions. In the worst instances, these realities are exploited in the legislative process as part of efforts to disempower Native American communities.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Richest State in the U.S., According to Data

Despite recent economic uncertainties, there's some good news when it comes to your finances: median income in the U.S. has been on the rise over the last few years. In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau found that the median income in the country had risen to $65,712, the highest ever recorded in the nation. After adjusting for data collection issues resulting from the pandemic, the Census Bureau now estimates that this represents a 4.2 percent increase in median income from the year prior. However, there's also no doubt that many Americans still struggle to get by in today's economy—and that some areas have greater concentrations of wealth. In fact, figures for median income nearly double from the lowest- to highest-paying states. Read on to see each state ranked from lowest median income to highest, according to Census Bureau data, and find out how your state compares to the rest.
Oklahoma Statewdnonline.com

Oklahoma coverage

Public school teachers in Oklahoma could have their teaching licenses suspended for teaching certain concepts about race and racism due to new rules approved Monday by the State Board of Education, the Associated Press reported. With just one opposing vote, the board approved emergency rules to comply with a bill...
Michigan Statelegalnews.com

Michigan bureau: LGBTQ rights ballot drive short signatures

LANSING (AP) — The Michigan elections bureau has determined that organizers of a ballot drive to prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ people failed to collect enough valid voter signatures. Fair and Equal Michigan gathered nearly 299,000 signatures, short of the roughly 340,000 needed, according to a report released late last week....
PoliticsSantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico Redistricting Committee launches website

The New Mexico Redistricting Committee has launched a website designed to include the public in the process of redrawing electoral district boundaries for Congress, the Legislature and the Public Education Commission based on U.S. Census Bureau data, with the goal of making those districts as equal as possible in size and population.
Indiana Stateindianapublicmedia.org

Study Says Indiana's 2011 Districting Among Most Biased Plans Ever

Noon Edition airs on Fridays at noon on WFIU. This year, Indiana lawmakers passed a bill to extend the 2021 legislative session from April until November. The move was necessary because the Census Bureau won’t release redistricting data until August – attributing the delays to effects of COVID-19. The Indiana...

Comments / 0

Community Policy