Stryker First Baptist Church will be having a weekend Mission Emphasis on July 17 & 18. The church is located on Route 191 at Church and West streets. Bob Gillespie will be speaking at 7:00 p.m. Saturday. He and his wife, Lois, are with Reasons For Hope. He is a gifted presenter of Creation apologetics. Bob’s father, Dallas, was the pastor at First Baptist from 1969 to 1976.