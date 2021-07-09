Cancel
Interchangeable Finish Refrigerators

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kustom Refrigerator has been designed by Karim Rashid in collaboration with Haier as a fashion-focused appliance for the modern living space. The appliance features an ultra-modern design that requires the consumer to make style choices about how they want the unit to look in their home. This is thanks to a series of interchangeable panels on the front that come in a wide range of materials such a wood, leather, fabric and more.

