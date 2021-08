Chris Beard is working his recruiting magic again. On Saturday, the Longhorns picked up their first commit of the 2022 class in five-star point guard Arterio Morris. The former Memphis commit is out of Lewisville, Texas and attends iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy. He is an electrifying player that has drawn comparisons to Ja Morant. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound point guard is ranked the No. 21 overall player in the 2022 class and the No. 4 overall player in the state of Texas according to 247Sports.