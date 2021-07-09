Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Oregon wildfire threatens 3K homes, forces home evacuations

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

CHILOQUIN, Ore. (AP) — A fast-growing wildfire on national forestland in south-central Oregon has prompted mandatory evacuations as it threatened about 3,000 homes, authorities said.

Pushed by strong winds, the fire in Klamath County grew from about 26 square miles (65 square kilometers) Thursday to 61 square miles (158 square kilometers) Friday in the Fremont-Winema National Forest and on private land. There was no containment, according to the update posted on Facebook by the incident management team.

Klamath County Emergency Management issued an immediate evacuation order Friday for people in certain areas north of Beatty and near Sprague River.

Fire officials said less than a quarter of the 3,000 homes under threat are under the mandatory evacuation orders. Most of those residents have been told to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, KOIN-TV reported.

Additional resources, including two teams from California, were being sent to help fight the blaze.

The Fremont-Winema National Forest was partially closed Friday, and smoke was causing visibility issues for motorists in the town of Chiloquin and surrounding areas.

Evacuation orders remain in place from a smaller fire about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Roseburg that was slowly growing, officials said. Forest service campgrounds were also under mandatory evacuations, including Apple Creek, Horseshoe Bend and Eagle Rock.

That fire had burned about 9 square miles (23 square kilometers) as of Friday with no containment.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

507K+
Followers
276K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Klamath County, OR
State
California State
City
Chiloquin, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Roseburg, OR
Chiloquin, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
City
Beatty, OR
City
Sprague River, OR
Klamath County, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Central Oregon#Forest Service#Ap#Koin Tv#Eagle Rock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Lake Arrowhead, CAPosted by
The Associated Press

Fire burns boats at Southern California lake marina

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (AP) — Fire destroyed seven boats and damaged five others before dawn Friday at a marina on Southern California’s Lake Arrowhead, authorities said. Some of the boats burned through the lines tying them to the dock and floated freely, threatening to spread damage, San Bernardino County fire authorities said in a social media post.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Associated Press

After declines, Oregon again sees rise in COVID-19 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As the highly transmissible delta variant sweeps across the nation — fueling an increase in COVID-19 cases — Oregon is no exception. For at least 11 consecutive weeks COVID-19 cases had been decreasing in Oregon, until last week. Health experts point to the highly contagious delta variant, first detected in India, as a factor as state and federal officials continue to warn about a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy