Wisconsin State

Man sentenced to 10-years in downtown Madison assault

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge sentenced a man to 10 years in prison Friday for sexually assaulting a woman in broad daylight in downtown Madison last year.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Dane County Circuit Judge Judge Nicholas told 24-year-old Alex Wade that he forever changed the woman’s life.

In a symbolic way, the judge said, “you killed that person. She’s not the same person anymore.”

The woman was walking downtown around 7 a.m. on June 14, 2020 when Wade attacked her and held her down in a grassy area near the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Fluno Center.

A passerby saw the assault and called 911. A police officer saw Wade run away while shedding an Illinois traffic citation with his name on it.

Wade pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault. He told the judge on Friday he’s not a monster and will try to become a better man in prison.

