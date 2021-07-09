Cancel
It’s Time to Dive Into Bonaire

sportdiver.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe staff at Buddy Dive Resort Bonaire knows exactly how you feel. You’ve missed diving, especially the diving that Buddy Dive is renowned for. This award-winning Bonaire resort and dive operation offers vacation packages for the perfect dive getaway. With a fleet of custom dive boats and a well-stocked “Drive Thru” that offers air and nitrox tanks, there is a package that’s perfect for every type of diver. You’ll feel cozy in comfortable accommodations that are your home away from home and enjoy on-site amenities that are unrivaled on the island (two swimming pools, two restaurants, an activity desk and completely equipped dive center).

