Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Trooper performs Heimlich after motorist chokes on marijuana

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver after a man allegedly attempted to swallow a bag of cannabis when he was pulled over for speeding.

Trooper Charles Hoskin conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle that was allegedly traveling at 94 mph in a 70-mph zone, WEWS-TV reported.

Dash camera video posted to the Ohio State Police Twitter account shows Hoskin asking if the driver could breathe before helping him out of the car and performing the Heimlich. The man expelled a bag of marijuana and apologized to the officer.

After the man recovered, Hoskins asked, “Do you want to die over a minor misdemeanor?”

The man received citations for speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt, according to Santiago. The man also received a summons for marijuana and was released at the scene.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

507K+
Followers
276K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Rootstown Township, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Ap#Wews Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Memphis, TNPosted by
The Associated Press

Man pleads guilty in crash that killed Memphis officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty Friday to being legally drunk and speeding in a 2019 vehicle crash that killed an off-duty police officer, prosecutors said. Marquell Griffin, 52, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, driving under the influence...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Associated Press

Father accused of killing son in 2012 convicted

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado father has been convicted of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death in the 2012 disappearance of his 13-year-old son. A jury has found 59-year-old Mark Redwine guilty of the charges on Friday. Redwine was indicted in 2017 in connection with the disappearance of Dylan Redwine, who was reported missing on Nov. 19, 2012, while on a court-ordered Thanksgiving visit to his father’s home outside the city of Durango.
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Associated Press

Man charged in fatal shooting at Detroit banquet hall

DETROIT (AP) — A 30-year-old man has been charged in a drive-by shooting at an unlicensed Detroit banquet hall that left another man dead and five people wounded. Samuel Tipton was expected to be arraigned Saturday on one count of first-degree murder, five counts of assault with intent to murder and gun charges, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy