City complex closes when person brings grenades for disposal

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A suburban Denver municipal complex was closed for two hours Friday after a resident brought three World War II-era grenades to the site for disposal, police said.

The devices were safely removed from the Aurora complex by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad and personnel from nearby Buckley Space Force Base, formerly known as Buckley Air Force Base, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police tweeted that the resident, whom it did not identify, brought the grenades to the complex “to be properly disposed of.” At no time were the explosives brought into any building, police said.

Police identified the devices as Type 97 hand grenades, weapons commonly used by Japanese forces in World War II.

No further details on the incident were released.