Study: Homebuyers Crave Affordable, Transparent, Time-Saving Transactions

Of the many issues the COVID-19 pandemic brought to light, the usefulness of technology in the homebuying process is one of significance for mortgage professionals. While industry leaders knew it before, a global crisis forced many to accelerate the adaptation of online real estate transactions. A prop tech company, Spruce, conducted a study to examine homebuyers' feelings when it comes to using tech for major actions such as buying a house. The survey also derived from their data homebuyers' top priorities and the ways they are using technology to achieve the American Dream.