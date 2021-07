Dua Lipa is facing a lawsuit after allegedly sharing a paparazzi-snapped photo of herself to her Instagram. Per Billboard, Integral Images filed an eight-page lawsuit against the pop star on Tuesday (July 6), claiming copyright infringement because she did so “without permission or authorization.” The company writes that the “Levitating” singer shared one of their photos, in which the singer is leaving an airport wearing a large hat, without permission and that it will seek $150,000 in damages.