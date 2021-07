(Cape Girardeau County, MO) A Perryville man, 32 year old Randy Choate, is dead after he was killed in a one car wreck in Cape Girardeau county Saturday afternoon at 5 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show the accident took place on Route C, 4 miles north of Pocahontas as Choate lost control of his car and it ran off the left side of the road. The car smashed into a tree and Choate, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.