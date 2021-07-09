Illness keeps Carlos Correa out of lineup for Astros-Yankees opener

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is pulling out of next week's All-Star Game to spend time with his wife Daniella, who is pregnant with the couple's first child. “It’s a tough decision,” Correa said. “People voted for me to be in it. People want to see me play in it, but we’ve been trying now for a long time to have our first child and now that it’s finally there in her belly, I want to be able to spend those days with her and get to enjoy the whole experience, go to the doctor’s appointments and see the baby on the sonograms and everything. I really want to enjoy that part.