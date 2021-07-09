Cancel
MLB

Illness keeps Carlos Correa out of lineup for Astros-Yankees opener

By Danielle Lerner
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstros shortstop Carlos Correa was not included in the lineup for Friday’s series opener against the Yankees due to an illness, manager Dusty Baker said. Baker said an Astros trainer informed him Friday morning Correa was “sick” but could not specify the nature of the illness. Correa was not at Minute Maid Park for batting practice and Baker said he did not know if the shortstop would be available off the bench Friday night.

