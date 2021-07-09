Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Thwack! Charles shows off his sporting skills in Wales visit

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Charles showed off his sporty side on the last day of a tour of Wales. The royal enjoyed a spot of football, cricket and bowls and even found time for a visit to a pub. Scoring a goal on a visit to a football academy in Cardiff he showed England just what he's got.

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Football Academy#England#British Royal Family#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Related
U.K.BBC

Glamorgan mark centenary with Prince of Wales visit

The Prince of Wales visited Glamorgan County Cricket Club on Friday to mark its celebration of 100 years as a first-class county. Prince Charles, who has been patron of Glamorgan since 1986, was greeted by club representatives and local school children. He unveiled a plaque on the Sophia Gardens outfield...
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

It's not just mums who go to Iceland! Prince Charles looks in high spirits as he kick-starts his week-long visit to Wales with a visit to the supermarket's headquarters in Deeside

Prince Charles looked in high spirits as he visited Iceland Foods headquarters in north Wales today. The Prince of Wales, 73, who donned a protective face covering to combat the spread of the coronavirus, kick-started day one of his week-long visit to Wales with a visit to the supermarket's HQ in Deeside.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

In the driving seat! Prince Charles takes the wheel of a hydrogen-powered car as he visits manufacturer during his week-long trip to Wales

The Prince of Wales tested out a hydrogen-powered car today when visiting the manufacturer behind the eco-friendly vehicle. Prince Charles, 72, toured Riversimple, a hydrogen-powered car manufacturer in Llandrindod Wells, Powys, as part of his week-long trip to Wales. The heir to the throne, who donned a protective face covering...
CelebritiesThe Independent

Prince Charles test-drives hydrogen-powered car in Wales

Prince Charles tested out a hydrogen-powered car while visiting the manufacturer of the vehicle, Riversimple, as part of his week-long trip to Wales. Video posted to the Clarence House Twitter account shows the Prince of Wales, a long-time environmental activist, taking the wheel of a green-coloured, two-seat Rasa model. “The...
U.K.BBC

Charles and Camilla visit Harrogate's Great Yorkshire Show

The Prince of Wales put his foot in it when he stepped in a cow-pat during a visit to the Great Yorkshire Show. The prince, who is patron of the annual event in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, was inspecting cattle when he trod in the bovine leavings. Show judge Anne Tully...
U.K.BBC

Prince Charles: Video shows 'upside down' parachute jump

The Prince of Wales has recalled his first parachute drop almost 50 years ago did not go entirely the plan. Prince Charles told the Parachute Regiment he was "initially upside down with my legs in the rigging lines" when he completed his first parachute drop at Studland Bay in Dorset in 1972.
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Giddy-up! Lady Louise Windsor, 17, shows off her driving skills as she takes the reins of the late Duke of Edinburgh's carriage at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

Lady Louise Windsor looked every inch the fashionable royal as took the reins of the Duke of Edinburgh's carriage while attending the Royal Windsor Horse Show. The 17-year-old sported a green hat and matching jacket as she participated in the Champagne Laurent-Perrier Meet of the British Driving Society in Windsor on Sunday in her grandfather's four-wheeled carriage.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Prince Charles reveals genius addition to home office with Duchess Camilla

Prince Charles shared an important message from inside his home with Duchess Camilla on Wednesday as he discussed sustainable farming on BBC Radio 4. In doing so, the royal shared a peek inside his working from home set-up, where he sat on a red upholstered chair in front of a large wooden desk. It was positioned next to the window with cream and blue floral curtains on either side, while paintings with gold frames hung on the cream walls.
U.K.Posted by
Best Life

The One Promise the Queen Made That Prince Charles Could Break, Sources Say

It's been said for months that when Prince Charles becomes King, there will be a lot of changes at the Palace. The Prince of Wales' plans for a slimmed-down monarchy are no secret, according to insiders. In an interview with talkRADIO in April, royal biographer Angela Levin said: "Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer." As the Daily Mail reported around the same time, Charles' vision for a downsized version of "The Firm" could include just hismself, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Duchess Catherine, and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—as senior royals. In that case, other members of the family may be encouraged to take on more traditional jobs to help support themselves and the shift could even mean a loss of their titles, patronages, and possibly even their security except at royal events (as was the case with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice in 2011). But even before Charles becomes King, insiders say the Princes of Wales is causing tension within the family and could ultimately break a long-held promise that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip made decades ago. Read on to find out how Charles is rocking the boat.
Home & GardenCosmopolitan

Prince Charles' reaction to accidentally stepping in cow pat is everything

We all know the Royal Family are big fans of the great outdoors, what with Her Majesty still horse riding like a trooper in her 90s, and Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, having previously built a garden for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Prince Charles is also a big nature lover too, but unfortunately during a recent visit to the Great Yorkshire Show, he had a slight misstep... and trod in a cowpat.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Prince Edward is the Queen's blue-eyed boy! Earl of Wessex was 'always his parents' favourite' despite seeming a 'bit wet and a tad irritating to the rest of us', royal biographer claims

The Queen's favourite child is Prince Edward, not Prince Andrew, a royal biographer has claimed. The Duke of York, 61, has long been considered Her Majesty's favourite son, with the pair remaining exceptionally close despite all his public mishaps. But according to royal author Matthew Dennison, the monarch's blue-eyed boy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy