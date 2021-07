The Notre Dame football program lost a lot of talent to the NFL this offseason, and College Football News thinks they will take a step back in 2021. The 2021 college football season is so close that you can almost feel it, and the Notre Dame football program is looking to get itself back to the College Football Playoff. While the Irish will have to replace some big-time players, the team looked very good this spring, and a bunch of high-level talent remains on this roster.