Something big bubbled up in Times Square on Thursday and has folks all lathered up, in a good way. The hard-to-miss bottle of soap — standing in at 21 feet tall, weighing 2,500 pounds and more than eight feet in diameter — was a dream come true, six years in the making. The spectacle (even for Times Square standards) was so big that it could even be spotted on some of NBC New York's sky cameras.