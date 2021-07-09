Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barre, VT

Local golf champ shares passion for sport he grew up with

By Calvin Cutler
WCAX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A central Vermont college golfer on Thursday claimed the Vermont Amateur Championship. Our Calvin Cutler hit the links to learn about Bryson Richards’ passion for the sport. On a muggy afternoon at the Country Club of Barre, 20-year-old Bryson Richards tees up -- a routine he’s...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Sports
City
Barre, VT
State
Vermont State
Barre, VT
Sports
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs#Golf Ball#Wcax#Our Calvin Cutler#The Country Club Of Barre#The Williston Golf Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jordan Spieth’s wife: Annie Verret

Jordan Spieth is having quite a rebound year this 2021 in golf. After years of waiting for a return to the top of his game, the Dallas, Texas native is finally relevant again in the world of golf, as he won his first PGA TOUR event in four years when he ruled the field in the 2021 Valero Texas Open.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Golf fans react as Tommy Fleetwood's caddie FIRES SHOTS at Bryson DeChambeau

Speaking to the media yesterday, Bryson DeChambeau had to field a controversial question that accused him of never shouting 'fore' when hitting his ball towards a crowd. The 2020 US Open champion claimed that he shouts '99% of the time' when he hits a wayward drive, but Tommy Fleetwood's caddie clearly begs to differ.
Havre, MTHavre Daily News

Local Golf Report: Sign up for Youth Summer Golf

Happy belated Fourth of July to all. Now though, the stretch run of summer is here, and it starts with Rotary Week!. Today through Thursday, Rotary Youth Golf Camp is being held at Prairie Farms Golf Course, and I want to say a quick thank you to Jimmy Kato, Doug Sheppard, and the crew for putting on the camp. It’s a great event for the kids, and it’s big for the future of golf in our area.
Attleboro, MASun Chronicle

LOCAL GOLF: Chatfield up by four at US Amateur qualifier

REHOBOTH -- When a severe thunderstorm warning suspended play at the Crestwood Country Club Tuesday during the afternoon round of the U.S. Amateur qualifying round, Attleboro's Davis Chatfield was still atop the leader board. Chatfield had posted an 8-under-par morning round of 63 and was 1-under-par during his afternoon round...
Jordan, NYPosted by
The Big Lead

Jordan Spieth Is Walking In His Footsteps

There's no telling what the next three days at Royal St. George's hold for Jordan Spieth. This could be the beginning of a triumphant 54-hole march carrying the same momentum felt in his blistering opening round, in which he looked like the old version of himself — you know, the three-time major champion seemingly destined to rack up an intensely crooked number of trophies. Or it could cascade toward a familiar waterfall of disappointment, as closing the deal on his resurgent play has remained an elusive piece in the quest to reassemble the puzzle.
GolfGolf Digest

British Open 2021: Will Zalatoris WDs prior to Round 2

Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the Open Championship prior to his Round 2 tee time. Zalatoris, 24, was in contention after Day 1 thanks to a one-under 69. However, cameras caught Zalatoris looking uncomfortable after muscling out an approach from the gorse on Royal St. George’s 15th hole Thursday. Zalatoris also had an unwanted viral moment during his round, badly missing a short putt.
Irvine, CAirvinestandard.com

Sharing his passion for the game

Courtside Superstores, California’s first indoor pickleball court, cafe and bar, opened in June at the Alton Marketplace. Owner Brett Thomas, who plays (and wins) on the senior pro pickleball tour, said the Irvine location is the first in what will be a chain of over 40 Courtside Superstores across the country.
Roanoke, VAwfirnews.com

Teaching the game he grew up with to local youth

Once he played hockey locally as a pro with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs – now he’s teaching others how to play the game. Cal Miska is teaching kids the game now at the Lancerlot rink in Vinton,as well as in Wisconsin and Minnesota:
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

2021 Miss Kansas grew up dreaming, ended up drumming to win

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Miss Kansas 2021 Taylor Clark was crowned last weekend in Pratt. For her, it was really a culmination of years of dreaming about winning the title. "I am still absolutely on cloud nine, it doesn't quite seem real yet," Clark said. "This was my first time competing at Miss Kansas as a candidate, but, I grew up in St. John, which is about 25 miles north of Pratt and so I grew up involved with the Miss Kansas organization because we were so close and my family has a lot of ties to Pratt, so when I was five, in 2005, was the first year of the Sunflower Princess program, or now it's called the Sunflower Mentoring program. I got to go and be mentored by the contestants and it was just a really fun time for me to get to go on stage and see everyone do their talents and talk about community service, so from that point on, I just knew I wanted to stay involved and compete someday."
Las Vegas, NVunlv.edu

Encourage Students Passionate About Sports to Join SMMA

Are you passionate about sports or know students who are? Looking to have a career working in sports and want to gain experience and build your network? Come and join the UNLV Sports Marketing and Management Association. SMMA is a registered student organization that looks to bring together students who...
GolfGolf.com

Why Sergio Garcia required a police escort at the Open Championship

Sergio Garcia’s Open Championship got off to a slow start. And that was just getting to the course. Garcia was set to tee off in the first round at Royal St. George’s at 10:31 a.m. local time. He planned to get to the course at 9 a.m. Things didn’t quite work out that way.
Rhea County, TNrheaheraldnews.com

LOCAL SPORTS ROUND-UP: SUNDAY, JULY 4

(Sunday, July 4, 2021 edition) Rhea County High School and Middle School tennis coaches Lil Andrews, James Fields, Gina Sneed, and Andrea Watson, are directing the 16th annual tennis camp for boys and girls, ages 6-17, July 12-15 (Fri. July 16-rain date), at the Delaware Avenue Tennis Courts, Dayton. Hours: 8:30-11:15 a.m. Various age and ability groups are accommodated on separate courts. Breakfast and lunch as well as snacks and prizes are provided. Cost: $50 per camper. $90 for two siblings. $120 for three or more siblings. Contact: andrewsl@rheacounty.org or fieldsj@rheacounty.org or watsona@rheacounty.org or sneedg@rheacounty.org or phone or text 423-718-9319. After May 25, registration forms will be available at the courts, or forms may be emailed.
GolfHerald & Review

Local Golf

Bobby Holmes hit a hole-in-one Tuesday, July 6 at Hickory Point Golf Club on the 136 yard, No. 8 hole, using a 7-iron. Witnesses were Monte Thornton, Rick Thornton, and Jim Flesh. Joseph Szalankiewicz hit a hole-in-one Wednesday, July 8 at at Hickory Point Golf Club on the 123 yard,...
High SchoolEvening Star

Local sports briefs

BUTLER — Eastside athletic director Aaron Willard said forms for athletic participation for the 2021-2022 season will be posted on the school’s EventLink soon. As with last season, these forms will be digital. Physical forms will need to be printed and turned in to the athletic office. Colleges Trine adds...
Gentry, ARnwaonline.com

Gentry rodeo icon shares her legacy, passion for the sport

GENTRY -- For some, rodeo is a fun sport or leisure activity. For Kelli Cripps-Tully, rodeo is a passion. Like most of her family, Cripps-Tully has been rodeoing all of her life and team roping for approximately 28 years, she said. As one of the few female team ropers, she sees herself as an influencer for anyone who wants to try it.
Burlington, VTWCAX

McCune stepping down from WCAX Sports desk

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The WCAX family is saying goodby to longtime sportscaster and anchor Mike McCune. Back in 1999, a 6-foot-5-inch Mike McCune rolled into WCAX with a big love for sports. After all, the Dartmouth grad was a starting offensive lineman for the “Big Green.” So, from a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy