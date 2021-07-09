BRITISH OPEN ’21: Previous winners at Royal St. George’s

A capsule look at the previous 14 times the British Open was at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England:. Summary: Without having been in serious contention at a major in a decade, Darren Clarke captured his first major championship by closing with an even-par 70. Dustin Johnson was poised to catch him until hitting 2-iron out-of-bounds on the par-5 14th hole. Phil Mickelson’s momentum was slowed when he missed a par putt from inside 3 feet on the 11th hole. Clarke’s victory meant Northern Ireland players had captured three of the last six majors.