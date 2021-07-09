Cancel
Maine State

Dangerous rip currents a concern along Maine coast after Elsa moves out

By Mary Cate Mannion
CNN
 6 days ago
WELLS, Maine — The remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa moved quickly through the Gulf of Maine on Friday but concerns about dangerous rip currents will last until Saturday.

A high surf advisory is in effect for the Maine coast through Saturday morning.

Waves of five to eight feet are possible, as well as dangerous swimming and surfing conditions.

Wells Fire Chief Mark Dupuis said lifeguards will be on the lookout for rip currents before people can get caught in them.

“Even if we don’t have good beach days, we do have a lot of people that will still go swimming, and we also have a lot of people who are surfing. A lot of those surfers will be looking at bigger waves, so there is probably going to be a lot of surfers my guess. We want to make sure they are safe and are not going to be taken out by those rip currents,” Dupuis said.

Inexperienced swimmers are urged to stay out of the water.

People caught in a rip current should swim parallel to shore for about 100 feet to get out of the current.

