Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas County, KS

62% of Douglas Co. COVID cases are in eligible, unvaccinated residents

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - According to LDCPH, 62% of COVID-19 cases in Douglas Co. are in residents that are able to get vaccinated but have yet to do so. Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says like many communities in the region, it has seen an increase in new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, which is likely due to the emergence of the more contagious Delta variant. Unlike previous case surges, it said this surge occurs in an environment where a significant number of the population is fully vaccinated, which provides protection to those that have done so.

www.wibw.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, KS
Vaccines
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Douglas County, KS
Vaccines
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
County
Douglas County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Vaccines
Douglas County, KS
Health
Lawrence, KS
Health
Lawrence, KS
Government
Douglas County, KS
Government
City
Lawrence, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Douglas Co#Covid#Wibw#Ldcph Director#Unified Command Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
Income TaxFOXBusiness

First child tax credits start arriving - why some parents should opt out of the payments

Tens of millions of families received some extra money on Thursday, when the IRS distributed the first of six monthly payments from the newly expanded child tax credit. Roughly $15 billion has been sent to 35.2 million families, with an average payment of $423, the Treasury Department and IRS said in a joint statement. The money is expected to reach some 60 million children.

Comments / 1

Community Policy