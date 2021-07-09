62% of Douglas Co. COVID cases are in eligible, unvaccinated residents

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - According to LDCPH, 62% of COVID-19 cases in Douglas Co. are in residents that are able to get vaccinated but have yet to do so. Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says like many communities in the region, it has seen an increase in new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, which is likely due to the emergence of the more contagious Delta variant. Unlike previous case surges, it said this surge occurs in an environment where a significant number of the population is fully vaccinated, which provides protection to those that have done so.