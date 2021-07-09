Cancel
Video Games

Final Fantasy XIV is now free to returning players for a limited time

PCGamesN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinal Fantasy XIV is getting its biggest buzz in years – and following the response to Shadowbringers, that’s saying something. Prominent MMO streamers are jumping in, disappointed WoW players are switching over, and the game is setting new player records on platforms like Steam. A big chunk of FFXIV is free for new players, but what if you’re coming back from a long absence? Square Enix has something in mind there, too.

www.pcgamesn.com

Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Final Fantasy VII Intergrade: How To Defeat Weiss The Immaculate One

Hail To The King, Baby! Here’s How To Defeat Weiss The Immaculate One in Final Fantasy VII Intergrade. Easily one of the most difficult battles in the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, defeating Weiss The Immaculate will put your skills to the test. Unlockable only after finishing the Intergrade DLC, to battle Weiss, you’ll need to go back to your main party’s save file and battle in the training simulator in chapter 17. From there, Chadley unveils a new unlockable enemy he’s scanned and uploaded a high-level threat for the sake of science — the king of the DeepGround himself: Weiss. Originally the FF7 Dirge of Cerberus villain, Weiss is incredibly challenging and is capable of taking down a fully-powered max-level party in just a few hits. To make matters more difficult, not only does Weiss hit for some serious damage, but the further along the battle is drawn out, the more abilities he will unleash that can also self-heal all the way to full. To top it all off, Weiss also has a one-hit-party kill move called: Immaculate End. This is why the most effective way to defeat him is to beat him before he can start healing himself in phase three.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Final Fantasy XIV Eorzea Cafe Celebrates 7th Anniversary With Special Campaign

Square Enix is ​​holding a special campaign Final Fantasy XIV Eorzea Café locations to celebrate the 7th anniversary of the cafes opening. From July 26 to November 30, 2021, visitors will have the opportunity to receive special anniversary memorabilia. The 7th Anniversary campaign will take place at all Eorzea Cafe locations. [Thanks, Gamer!]
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Final Fantasy XIV And Lawson Team Up On New Karaage-kun Flavor

Lawson and Final Fantasy XIV will have another collaboration event but this time with Karaage-kun fried chicken. You can order Karaage-kun, Lawson’s brand of convenience store chicken nuggets, in the “Crystal of Light and Darkness” flavor for a limited time. Other promotional campaigns will appear in August. [Thanks, Ryokutya2089!]. According...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Wisdom of Nym: What will Final Fantasy XIV add to its tanks?

So we know beyond a shadow of a doubt that Endwalker will add new tricks to every job in Final Fantasy XIV. We don’t know what just yet, but it’s a given that we’re going to get another slate of new abilities, and it’s probably going to be a grand total of five for each job just like always. These things have a certain cadence, after all. And yes, some of these things will likely just be potency increases or traits that tie into new mechanics, but there are still likely to be some new abilities in the mix there.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Final Fantasy XIV breaks its record for concurrent users on Steam

When Final Fantasy XIV went on sale in 2010, more than a decade ago, everything was portending disaster. However, the studio was able to recover from that failed version 1.0. In just over a year, the MMORPG rose from its ashes and became one of the most prominent video games of the genre. His popularity has not been diminished during all these years, but has reached your peak concurrent users highest on Steam to date.
Video GamesGamespot

WoW's Biggest Streamer Will Be Playing Final Fantasy XIV For The First Time This Weekend

World of Warcraft's biggest streamer, Asmongold, will be playing and streaming rival MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV for the first time starting this weekend. Asmongold, who has 2.1 million followers on Twitch, says he wants to give the game an honest shot and will start playing July 3. He plans to forgo using a level boost and wants to play through the game's story from the beginning, and eventually hopes to participate in some of the game's most difficult endgame challenges.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker benchmark launches with male Viera

The Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker benchmark has just been released, allowing prospective world saviors to figure out if their computer can run the forthcoming expansion. The benchmark plays seven minutes of in-engine cutscenes aimed at testing your specs, and judging by the trailer, these will include sweeping panoramas, gigantic battles, and a whole lot of pretty lights. After those seven minutes, the benchmark will display a score indicating how your system is likely to be able to cope with Endwalker — whether you’ll need lower settings, or if you can whack it up to full and enjoy.
LotteryTwinfinite

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Male Viera Character Creation & Artifact Gear Revealed

Today Square Enix hosted the 65th Final Fantasy XIV Letter From the Producer Live broadcast revealing new details about the upcoming expansion Endwalker. Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida and Global Community Producer Toshio Murouchi were in attendance as usual, providing all the information. Yoshida-san showcased the character creation from the...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Post-Shadowbringers main scenario quests in Final Fantasy XIV Online

There are multiple main scenario quests for you to finish in Final Fantasy XIV Online. These quests take you through the game’s primary story, and this is a story that first began when the game was released in 2010 and has continued for the better part of ten years. With the Endwalkers Expansion, the story has come to an end, and the next journey is about to happen, with players going to the moon. These are all of the main scenario quests you can go through to keep up with the story of Final Fantasy XIV Online as the story wraps up for Shadowbringers, the expansion right before Endwalkers.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The best mounts in Final Fantasy XIV Online

If you want to reach a location in style, your mount defines your character and the presence they have while traveling, especially in Final Fantasy XIV Online. Your mount is an extension of your character and the achievements you’ve completed in the game, with many of the rewards tied to the dungeons or special unlocks that you can complete. Your favorite mount may not even be the best one, but it is yours. These are some of the best mounts we’ve discovered in Final Fantasy XIV Online.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Final Fantasy 14 breaks player record as World of Warcraft suffers

Final Fantasy 14 witnessed a surge of activity over the weekend. The Square Enix MMO smashed its previous Steam concurrent player count, reaching a peak of 47,542. That’s according to the latest data from SteamDB – backed up by Steam’s own published figures. What led to this spike in popularity...
Video GamesNME

‘Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker’ is receiving a large increase in pre-orders

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is reportedly experiencing a massive increase in pre-orders, compared to the previous expansion. According to the most recent Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter broadcast (July 10), Endwalker has apparently received a 160-180 per cent increase in pre-orders compared to the previous Shadowbringers expansion. As the broadcast...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker System Requirements

Graphics: NVIDIA® Geforce® GTX750 or better AMD Radeon™ R7 260X or better. Sound Card: A sound card which supports DirectSound®. Additional Notes: If using a router, please set the ports below to allow for packet transfer. [Port numbers which may be used] TCP: 80, 443, 54992-54994, 55006-55007, 55021-55040. Official Recommended...
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Final Fantasy XIV is about to eat World of Warcraft's lunch

Few characters in World of Warcraft are as iconic as Sylvanas Windrunner, whose saga begun all the way back in Warcraft III. At the hands of Arthas Menethil, otherwise known as The Lich King, Sylvanas is slain and raised into undeath as a banshee, eventually overthrowing Arthas and taking over the kingdom of Lordaeron, self-styling as The Banshee Queen of The Forsaken.
Video GamesSiliconera

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier CBT Players Were Satisfied With the Game

Square Enix has posted the results of a survey cast after the Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier CBT. The results revealed that 75% of players were satisfied with the game. The closed beta test took place from June 1 to June 6, 2021, which allowed players to engage in player versus player combat. Additionally, Square Enix shared the general reception of players who participated in the Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier CBT. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Final Fantasy XIV Online The Make It Rain Campaign 2021 Event – start date, unique rewards, and more

The Make It Rain Campaign in Final Fantasy XIV Online has returned with a 2021 edition. Players will take part in the event starting in the middle of July, continuing throughout August. It’s a perfect time to pick up any items you could not grab last year and an ideal time for any new players who have just joined Final Fantasy XIV Online. Here’s all the information you need for The Make It Rain Campaign 2021 event.

