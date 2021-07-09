Final Fantasy XIV is now free to returning players for a limited time

Hail To The King, Baby! Here’s How To Defeat Weiss The Immaculate One in Final Fantasy VII Intergrade. Easily one of the most difficult battles in the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, defeating Weiss The Immaculate will put your skills to the test. Unlockable only after finishing the Intergrade DLC, to battle Weiss, you’ll need to go back to your main party’s save file and battle in the training simulator in chapter 17. From there, Chadley unveils a new unlockable enemy he’s scanned and uploaded a high-level threat for the sake of science — the king of the DeepGround himself: Weiss. Originally the FF7 Dirge of Cerberus villain, Weiss is incredibly challenging and is capable of taking down a fully-powered max-level party in just a few hits. To make matters more difficult, not only does Weiss hit for some serious damage, but the further along the battle is drawn out, the more abilities he will unleash that can also self-heal all the way to full. To top it all off, Weiss also has a one-hit-party kill move called: Immaculate End. This is why the most effective way to defeat him is to beat him before he can start healing himself in phase three.