The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) has reaffirmed the accreditation of Aiken Technical College for another 10 years. “This is a significant milestone for Aiken Technical College, especially as the College approaches its 50th anniversary. This was a campus-wide effort, and I thank everyone involved for their dedication and hard work during this process,” said Dr. Forest Mahan, President of Aiken Technical College. “Reaffirmation of Aiken Technical College’s accreditation demonstrates that the College is continuing to provide high-quality educational and workforce development opportunities to serve the needs of our students and community.”