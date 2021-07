The cattle contracts didn’t end up doing anything impressive in Friday’s trade, but the lean hog market was able to roll higher before closing out the week. Friday’s livestock trade was lackadaisical, other than in the lean hog market. The live cattle market could have skipped Friday all together as the market faded lower and did diddly squat in the cash cattle market. The feeder cattle contracts didn’t stand at chance at doing anything other than closing lower as the live cattle market offered no support and traders sidelined the market.