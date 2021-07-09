Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington County, NJ

Suspended NJ Jail Officer Indicted In Shooting That Killed Medical Worker, Wounded Patient

By Jon Craig
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aWJeu_0asSkZvY00
Suspended NJ Corrections Officer Bruce W. Gomola Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A suspended New Jersey corrections officer who opened fire in a doctor's office when he couldn't book an appointment has been indicted for murder, authorities said.

Bruce Gomola Jr., 52, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Gomola, from Burlington Township, worked at Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly at the time of last summer's fatal shooting at a medical office, Coffina said.

He has been suspended without pay and is being held in a detention facility in northern New Jersey, Coffina said.

Police were called to the 15000 block of Midlantic Drive in Mount Laurel on July 24, 2020, on a report of a shooting inside the Delaware Valley Urology office, Coffina said.

An investigation found that Gomola became upset while attempting to arrange an appointment for his father to be seen by a physician, the prosecutor said.

When Patient Services Representative Stephanie Horton tried to talk with Gomola, he allegedly pulled a .40 caliber handgun and fired one shot into her chest, according to Coffina. The bullet exited through Horton's back and struck a female patient in the knee, he said.

Gomola then left the building and drove away, but soon returned to the scene and surrendered without incident to a Mount Laurel detective, Coffina said.

Horton, 44, of Willingboro, was pronounced dead at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

The second victim, a patient in her fifties, was treated at Cooper hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Assistant Prosecutor Bob Van Gilst, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Violent Crimes Section, is handling the case.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
117K+
Followers
22K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
Burlington County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Burlington County, NJ
City
Mount Holly, NJ
City
Camden, NJ
City
Burlington Township, NJ
City
Delaware, NJ
City
Mount Laurel, NJ
City
Willingboro, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Delaware Valley Urology#Patient Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Trenton, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Shot Twice In Trenton Dies 2 Hours Later, No Arrests Yet

UPDATED: First responders were called to a report of gunfire late Wednesday in Trenton, authorities said. An unidentified victim, shot twice, died about two hours after shots were fired, according to the Mercer County Prosector's Office. The shooting reportedly occurred about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday near 43 N. Stockton St., according...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Teen Accused Of Firing Shots Into Area Homes

An 18-year-old from the area was arrested by New York State Police following a pair of reports of shots fired that entered area homes, authorities announced. On the morning of Monday, July 5, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Stottville, where there was a reported shooting in the area, with a similar similar call coming from the Catskill Police Department at approximately 4 p.m. the following day at a home on New Street.
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

MontCo DA: Hilltown Police Officer Charged With Child Porn -- Again

A Hilltown police officer arrested on felony child pornography charges in May was charged again Thursday on similar charges, authorities said. Matthew Reiss, 47, of Palm, PA in Upper Hanover Township, now faces 1,700 felony counts of possessing child pornography, compared to the 10 felony counts he was initially charged with in May following an investigation into his email account, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's office.
Newark, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Newark Man Found With Nearly 300 Ecstasy, Oxycodone Pills, Loaded Handgun In Warren County Stop

A Newark man stopped for a violation in Warren County was found with nearly 300 ecstasy and Oxycodone pills as well as a loaded handgun, authorities said. Kalif A. King-Williams, of South 12th Street, was stopped on Route 22 East near the Two Brothers Diner in Lopatcong around 4:15 p.m. on July 10, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release Friday.
Chester, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

PD: Fatal Chester City Crash Ruled Homicide

Police in Delaware County on Friday have ruled a "suspicious death" a homicide after determining that a man who died at the scene of a Chester City crash last week died as a result of stab wounds. Officers responding to a single-car crash with entrapment around 4:50 p.m. on July...
Chester County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

PD: Teen Suspect Flees In Coatesville Police Car, Injures Driver In Crash

Police in Chester County arrested a man who they say fled his home in a Coatesville police car and crashed, injuring a driver Friday morning. Officers responding to a report of a domestic disturbance in the unit block of West 5th Avenue near Charles Street around 11:40 a.m. say Alex Thompson, 19, was uncooperative and fled the scene in a police car, according to the Coatesville Police Department.
Orange County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Accused Dealer Busted At Area Hotel In Warrant Sweep, Police Say

A local man has been arrested following a warrant search and investigation into alleged drug dealing throughout the area. Orange County resident Sheldon Cooper, age 35, of Port Jervis, was arrested on Wednesday, July 14, on charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child following the execution of a search warrant at the Hampton Inn hotel in the Town of Wallkill.
Allentown, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

PD: Man With Axe Charged In Allentown Assault

Police in Lehigh County have charged an Allentown man with using an axe to injure another man. Officers responding to a home in the 700 block of Mulberry Street around 7:25 p.m. Thursday for an assault in progress found Wilfredo Perez, 70, holding an axe, according to the Allentown Police Department.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Breaking Into CT Home While Naked

Police apprehended a naked man who allegedly broke into a Connecticut home. The incident took place in New Haven County just before 9 a.m., on Thursday, July 15, when a Wallingford resident returned home and found the naked man inside the home, said Sgt. Stephen Jaques. The homeowner immediately left...

Comments / 3

Community Policy