Soft Red Winter Wheat Crop Outlook Is Positive

The July World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report from USDA was released Monday morning and had plenty of bullish data that have pushed grain prices noticeably higher in recent sessions. In the latest Midweek Markets podcast, we took a closer look at the report and broke down which numbers mattered most, including declines in U.S. wheat production and some jaw-dropping soybean production trends unfolding in Brazil. We also talked about the latest inflation trends and what that has meant for the cost of everything from materials like lumber and steel on up to large farm equipment. Are current inflation rates indeed “transitory” as the Federal Reserve recently claimed, or are the potential for longer-term problems still on the table? Listen to Midweek Markets podcast for July 14, 2021: Farm Futures Market Update · Midweek Markets: Unwinding WASDE .uuid-8e631311-0253-4183-9769-51e39e3c57bc {font-size: 10px; color: #cccccc;line-break: anywhere;word-break: normal;overflow: hidden;white-space: nowrap;text-overflow: ellipsis; font-family: Interstate,Lucida Grande,Lucida Sans Unicode,Lucida Sans,Garuda,Verdana,Tahoma,sans-serif;font-weight: 100; }.uuid-34669a5c-8638-48fc-b82d-7933187f4991 {color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none; }.uuid-3bd4186d-e7a7-4335-9e80-fabae91b2ddb {color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none; }