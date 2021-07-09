Cancel
Agriculture

Soft Red Winter Wheat Crop Outlook Is Positive

By Michael Anderson, U.S. Wheat Associates Market Analyst
agfax.com
 7 days ago

While drought has dominated the headlines about U.S. wheat, the outlook for the 2021 soft red winter (SRW) wheat crop is a more positive story. Farmers growing this weak gluten class in the eastern third of the United States enjoyed timely rainfall and mild temperatures as the crop developed, leading to good yield potential and at least average quality so far.

agfax.com

