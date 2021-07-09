Vladimir Tarasenko should be exposed to the Kraken. Jeff Gordon explains why

The Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues have a long storied rivalry. They are also both teams looking to do whatever means necessary to get better. The Blues won the Stanley Cup in 2019 so you know that they are a lot closer to getting back than the Blackhawks who aren’t very good at all anymore. However, there is some news coming from St. Louis that might interest some fans of both teams. The report out there is that Vladimir Tarasenko has requested a trade.