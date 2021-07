MADISON- Bob Jones football head coach Kelvis White is set for a homecoming of sorts on the road to kick off the Patriots’ 2021 season as his squad has been chosen to play against his former team from Dothan in the 2021 Kickoff Classic in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl on Friday, Aug. 20. The matchup will be the second of two Kickoff Classic games as on Thursday, Aug. 19 Handley will tangle with Guntersville.