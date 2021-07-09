Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Yes, heart inflammation after COVID-19 vaccination has been reported more in boys and young men

WCNC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), since April 2021, there have been nearly 600 cases of heart inflammation, also known as myocarditis and pericarditis, reported after a person, particularly an adolescent or young adult, has received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna) in the U.S. While...

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#Cdc#Pfizer Biontech#Vaers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Heart Disease
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Healthy Michigan boy, 13, dies in his sleep three days after receiving his second dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine as CDC launches investigation

A 13-year-old from Michigan has died in his sleep three days after receiving his second Coronavirus vaccine, prompting an investigation by the Centers for Disease Control. Jacob Clynick, a healthy boy with no underlying conditions, received his second shot of the Pfizer vaccine at Walgreens in Zilwaukee on June 13, according to his aunt.
Public Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

The Delta Covid variant reportedly has three main symptoms you should look out for (and no, it's not a cough, fever or loss of taste/ smell)

The Delta variant of Coronavirus has caused infections to spike in the UK once again and has halted the roadmap out of lockdown, pushing back the preposed 'freedom day' of 21st June. 75,953 Delta cases were sequenced in the UK up to 16th June, up from 42,323 the week before, and the variant is reportedly responsible for 90% of UK Covid cases.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Some COVID-19 shots may be linked to rare heart problems in teens, CDC says

The FDA on Wednesday said it plans to add a warning to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines after a CDC advisory panel said data suggests a "likely association" between the vaccines and rare cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults. Despite the warning, doctors and researchers say they still strongly recommend that all Americans 12 and older get vaccinated, noting that the heart problems are uncommon and in most cases very mild.
Public HealthNBC News

RSV is spreading in summer, CDC warns, worrying parents and doctors

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, doctors are now warning about another respiratory disease spreading among infants and young children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory last month that respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is unexpectedly spreading in Southern states. RSV, which usually spikes during winter, can cause severe illness in kids and older adults and kills up to 500 children under age 5 each year.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Most COVID deaths in the U.K. are among the vaccinated, as would be expected

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Voice

COVID-19: FDA To Announce J&J Vaccine Has Been Linked To Rare Disorder, Report Says

The Food and Drug Administration is reportedly getting ready to announce a warning that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has been linked to a rare autoimmune disorder. The Washington Post reported on Monday, July 12, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said about 100 reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome have been detected among people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the United States.
Public HealthWebMD

Man Refusing COVID Vaccine Later Needs Lung Transplant

June 18, 2021 -- A Texas man who declined the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year contracted the coronavirus and needed a double lung transplant to survive. Now he’s speaking up and encouraging others to learn from his experience by getting vaccinated. Joshua Garza, 43, of Sugarland, decided not to get...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

VACCINATION & HEART INFLAMMATION , EXPERTS DOWN PLAY DANGERS

Ridgewood NJ, the US CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on July 7 published an update on the use of mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccines following its review of reports of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the thin tissue surrounding the heart) among some vaccine recipients. ACIP concluded that the benefits of vaccination (prevention of COVID-19 disease and associated hospitalization and death) outweigh the risks (expected myocarditis after vaccination) in all populations for which vaccination is currently recommended.

Comments / 0

Community Policy