Public Safety

US, Colombia sending agents to Haiti to help probe president's killing

By Editorials
West Central Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOGOTA/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 9 (Reuters) — The United States and Colombia said on Friday they will send law enforcement and intelligence officials to assist Haiti after a number of their nationals were arrested for the brutal assassination of President Jovenel Moise. The assassination of Moise by a squad of gunmen in...

Florida State
Washington State
Joseph Vincent
Americas
Public Safety
Politics
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

What the American accused of plotting to kill Haiti's President told police

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) — Could the traveling pastor with a history of humanitarian work also have masterminded an intricate murder plot to seize power in Haiti?. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the latest American citizen to be arrested in connection to the assassination of Haiti's President, has been accused by authorities of orchestrating a complex multinational hit job in order to realize his own political ambitions.
AmericasPosted by
Daily Mail

Haiti president's injured wife Martine Moïse shares photos of herself in hospital after being shot - and says she can't believe her husband was assassinated in front of her 'without saying a last word to me'

The injured wife of Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moïse has shared photos of herself in her hospital bed, saying she is still in disbelief that her husband was killed right in front of her. Martine Moïse tweeted two photos of herself in her Miami hospital bed on Thursday after she...
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Two of slain Haiti leader's top guards ignore prosecutor's summons

Two senior security officials who had been responsible for protecting Haiti's assassinated president Jovenel Moise failed to answer a summons issued by the Port-au-Prince prosecutor's office, which is leading the investigation, a judicial source told AFP Wednesday. Dimitri Herard, head of Moise's security detail, was a no-show Wednesday, as was Jean Laguel Civil, the president's security coordinator, who had been summoned to appear in court Tuesday, according to an official in the prosecutor's office. Herard was summoned amid suspicions surrounding the apparent ease with which the killers assassinated the head of state. He is also being investigated in Bogota for multiple trips he made to Colombia, the country of origin of most of the members of the suspected hit squad, and to other destinations in South America. Patrick Laurent, a member of the bar of Port-au-Prince, told AFP that "the prosecution can decide to close the file without follow-up or to pass it on to an investigating judge, since it is about a crime."
SocietyPosted by
Reuters

Haitians protest, pay tribute as country grapples with president's killing

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 14 (Reuters) - Scattered protests broke out in Haiti's capital on Wednesday as gasoline shortages added to concerns over insecurity and police announced new arrests a week after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise pitched the already-troubled Caribbean nation into political chaos. Nearly all the gas stations in...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Haitian presidential guard leader detained

The head of security at Haiti’s presidential palace has been detained by police amid the ongoing probe into Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, local police and justice officials said Thursday. The Washington Post reported that Dimitri Hérard had been taken into custody, citing confirmation from a Haitian prosecutor, a spokesperson...
Public SafetyArkansas Online

Haiti names more plot suspects

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- A former Haitian senator, a fired government official and an informant for the U.S. government are the latest suspects identified as part of a sweeping investigation into the killing of President Jovenel Moise. The men are among five fugitives who police said are armed and dangerous as...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Video from Haiti assassination shows attacker with American accent shout ‘DEA operation’

At least two US citizens have been detained following the assassination of the Haiti president as video emerged of an attacker yelling "this is a DEA operation" with an American-sounding accent.The footage was taken in the dark of night looking down on the property of Jovenel Moïse, with one of the men using a megaphone to claim they were agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). While the US embassy confirmed to the Associated Press that the DEA has an office in the Haitian capital, Department of State spokesman Ned Price denied the US had any involvement in...
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

Haitian Police: President's Killing Planned In Dominican Republic

The assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise by a group of armed mercenaries was planned in the Dominican Republic, according to Haiti's police chief. A photograph circulating on social media identifies two suspects -- both later arrested -- meeting former Haitian opposition senator Joel John Joseph, who is wanted by police.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Haiti announces arrest of leading suspect in president’s killing as FBI, Homeland Security officials arrive to discuss U.S. assistance

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Authorities said Sunday they have arrested a Haitian man suspected of playing a leading role in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, allegedly recruiting some of the assailants by telling them they would be the man’s bodyguards. The announcement came as senior FBI and Department of Homeland...
MilitaryNew York Post

Ex-Colombian soldiers tied to Haiti assassination had US military training

Some of the former Colombian soldiers suspected of taking part in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse have previously received US military training, according to a new report. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation...

Comments / 0

