Since June 1 we have had 10 days without rain and 33 days with rain. Enough already! We are almost two feet of rain above average for the year. There was less rain around today, so it was hotter. High was 92 at the Airport. Record high for this day is 99, and it was set last year. Last July was really hot! Rain and storms will pop Wednesday afternoon. Highs for the day will likely happen by 12:30 pm or so. Lots of moisture in the air, so where storms pop there will be the potential for locally heavy rain. Saharan Dust is moving across the state. That will make for hazy sunrises and sunsets.